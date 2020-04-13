They are working long hours, wearing masks, that sometimes don’t fit right, and suffering from bruises and blisters behind their ears. Medical professionals have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and a local company, inspired by a Canadian Boy Scout, is doing their part to help local medical professionals while they work hard caring for others.
In an effort to help doctors and nurses locally and nationally Seljan Company in Lake Mills took an idea last Sunday, April 5 and created a product by Thursday, April 9 after being tagged in a Facebook post on the Lake Mills Community Network.
The constant need to wear masks and a shortage in most places have caused a lot of problems for doctors and nurses.
That’s when 3D printers came to the rescue and a 12-year-old Canadian Boy Scout named Quinn Callander started making a product to take the pressure off their ears.
Ear guards aren’t new they’ve existed for a long time.
“They weren’t ever that popular because they weren’t needed that much. It’s a plastic piece that goes behind your head. The mask instead of looping around the back of your ears it loops a little further and hooks onto this plastic piece,” said Dru Laws, senior vice president at Seljan and a member of the Board of Trustees for Watertown Regional Medical Center.
“A lot of people with 3D printers started printing these in different designs. It’s really cool the public just started responding.”
A social media post by Callander’s mother went viral after he started making the ear guards and then giving them away to his local hospitals and clinics.
“The post starts getting spread around like crazy. It’s pretty remarkable.”
The post found its way to the Lake Mills Community Network, a local Facebook group with over 4,600 members.
“It hit the Lake Mills Community Network, and somebody tags me, because I work at Seljan and they assumed I had a 3D printer and they said, ‘Hey Drew can you make these too.’”
“We have a 3D printer and we could do this, but we can do more than that,” Laws said.
The company used injection molding and their design team to make the product. 3D printing takes more time. An injection mold product can be made in seconds.
“It’s so much faster, if you have the capability to make the mold and most people don’t have that capability.”
This was Sunday, April 5.
“We decided on Sunday we would do it, so last Monday we refined the design, Monday afternoon we designed the injection mold. Tuesday and Wednesday, we made the mold and by Thursday we were producing parts over 1,000 a day.”
Typically, that process takes 4-12 weeks.
“I started advertising our intentions on Facebook. We want to be able to make donations to the local clinics and hospitals. We are funding those donations by selling them outside of that group of people.”
By Thursday night they had already had the product for sale on their website, a three or 12 pack or call them to buy in bulk.
“The more we sell the more we can give away,” Laws said. “We sold thousands already. We’ve already made donations to the Watertown Regional Medical Center Lake Mills Clinic and the Fort Atkinson Clinic in Lake Mills.”
They’ve also donated to clinics in Watertown and Watertown Regional Medical Center. Some are set aside for Lake Mills EMS and Fire Department and a chiropractic office in Lake Mills.
“The closer they are located to Seljan are the ones we are focusing on first in Jefferson County.”
Seljan is funding the donations by selling them elsewhere. They’ve already shipped bulk orders of the product all over the country.
Last Friday, officials from UW Health heard about the ear savers and stopped by to pick up some samples.
“They had to have them cleared by their Infectious Control Department first and they cleared the requirements and they plan on ordering thousands of them this week.”
They’ve posted on Facebook and LinkedIn. The LinkedIn post has started to trend.
“It’s really kind of cool. People have responded really positively.”
They’ve been in close contact with the boy scout from Canada.
“His mother is so flabbergasted by how much traction her son’s project has taken,” Laws said. “I sent him a thank you letter last week and a handful of the products we are making, and we sent him a check to continue to buy materials for his 3D printer, so he can keep making them and giving them away.”
Those interested in the product can go to Earsaver.net
“In a matter of 96 hours we went from an idea to producing parts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.