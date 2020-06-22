LD Fargo Public Library, Lake Mills will re-open to the public on Wednesday, July 1 with limited building access and shortened hours.
Shortened hours are:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturdays, beginning July 11- 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. for elderly and at-risk customers only.
Because of COVID concerns there are several changes to the library's organization. All customers are required to wear masks and observe social distancing when inside the building.
"Much of our seating is in storage and we cannot provide the usual study and work space," said Gerard Saylor, library director.
Because of COVID concerns the library's meeting room and Children's Area are closed. A selection of new and favorite children's materials will be shelved in the magazine room on the library's main floor.
The only entry and exit is the library's handicap-accessible back entry. The library's front and east side doors remain locked.
All customers are required to wear masks and, because building capacity is limited, customers are asked to limit their browsing time to 20 minutes or less. To meet social distancing requirements only one desktop computer is available.
All library returns must go in the blue, outdoor library return by the back door. All library returns and deliveries remain quarantined for 72 hours so expect delays.
Curbside service is still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.