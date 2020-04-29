Fort HealthCare wants to ensure its patients have access to the care they need in this time of stay-at-home regulation. While Fort HealthCare has remained open for essential in person clinic visits, they are offering patients various forms of access to connect with providers from the safety and convenience of their own home.
To schedule a video visit, call a local Fort HealthCare provider’s office and request that a video visit be scheduled instead of coming into the clinic. A time is scheduled, just like an appointment, and an email will be sent with instructions on the visit. Visits can be held on a phone, tablet or computer with a webcam and microphone and an internet connection. Video visits are billed to insurance just like an office visit. With a video visit select the provider at the time that works best.
Video visits are great options for a variety of conditions and some types of follow-up visits. Many patients are successfully connecting with providers via video visit for:
— Routine office visits for sudden, minor health conditions
— Follow up visits for chronic conditions
— Medicare annual wellness visits
— Health screenings
— Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation visits
— Psychiatry and mental health appointments
— Surgery follow-up visits
Depending on the patient and their condition a provider may request a visit to the clinic to get the best care possible.
Visit FortHealthCare.com for more information on all the ways to access providers.
"While we continue to urge everyone to practice the “Safer at Home” conditions according to Governor Evers plan, we want you to know that Fort HealthCare’s facilities are safe and open for patient care," the hospital said in a press release.
