Many people in the community are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are they anxious about getting the virus or passing it on to vulnerable friends or family members, but there also are the economic impacts that have greatly affected people’s lives.
Social isolation, job loss, economic losses, increased health care needs and the anxiety about the future have also led to an increase in the need for services including mental health care.
Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said the following are some great resources from Jefferson County Human Services and others for people to get assistance during this difficult time.
• Economic dupport such as help with all insurance plans, Foodshare, and energy assistance: Representatives are ready to take your call through the Southern Consortium. Some of the rules have been revised to make these benefits more available. So even if you were turned down in the past you can see if you are not eligible.
Please contact (toll-Free) 1-888-794-5780 for assistance or go to https://www.co.rock.wi.us/hsd-es/southern-consortium seven days a week.
• Peer Support Line: The NAMI Waukesha After-Hours Peer Support Line is a specific phone line where people who are experiencing emotional difficulties can call in and speak to a peer specialist for support, guidance, or just to have someone with whom to talk and explore ideas together. Sometimes callers might need referral to more comprehensive supports, but more often peers are able to provide the support that callers need to move forward with their days in a positive, recovery oriented direction.
The Peer Support Line is not for crisis calls. Those needing immediate help should call 911 for emergencies.
The Peer Support Line, at (262) 409-2752, is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday.
• For Child and Family Services: Call (920) 674-3105 anytime 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• For any question or need related to an adult with a disability or for adults over the age of 60, please call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at: (866) 740-2372, TTY/TDD/Relay (800) 947-3529, or email adrc@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Visit the Jefferson County Human Services website for more services to help those in need,” Scott said.
“Don’t hesitate to call!
The telephone number is (920) 674-3105 and the website is at https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/human_services/index.php.
