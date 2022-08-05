 Crystal Farms, a leading supplier of dairy products in the Midwest, today announced it has launched the Midwest Farms Forever program, which reflects Crystal Farms’ commitment to support farmers across the Heartland region by sourcing its dairy from Midwest farms. To kick off the program, the company will donate $25,000 to FFA this year.

“Through the Midwest Farms Forever program, we’re helping ensure a bright future for Midwest farms and farmers,” said Janell Lofton-Minta, vice president of growth and marketing at Crystal Farms. “We love dairy farmers, and they give us so much – we wanted to give something back and help them flourish at all stages of farming.”