Crystal Farms, a leading supplier of dairy products in the Midwest, today announced it has launched the Midwest Farms Forever program, which reflects Crystal Farms’ commitment to support farmers across the Heartland region by sourcing its dairy from Midwest farms. To kick off the program, the company will donate $25,000 to FFA this year.
“Through the Midwest Farms Forever program, we’re helping ensure a bright future for Midwest farms and farmers,” said Janell Lofton-Minta, vice president of growth and marketing at Crystal Farms. “We love dairy farmers, and they give us so much – we wanted to give something back and help them flourish at all stages of farming.”
More specifically, this year’s donation from Crystal Farms will go to FFA to help rising dairy professionals in Minnesota, Wisconsin and across the Midwest. The donation will fund supervised agriculture experiences for dairy students that will help them secure internships and jobs in the industry. Also, through FFA’s Blue Jackets Bright Futures program, the funds will help FFA provide participants with the organization’s signature blue jackets and help them get started and established in their local chapters.
“The Midwest Farms Forever program is just the latest example of the dedication Crystal Farms has shown to the Heartland region,” said Val Aarsvold, executive director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. “We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with such a purpose-driven, community-focused company.” For more information, visit https://crystalfarmscheese.com.