Caylee Schmidt, LMES first grade teacher, awaits her turn for the Culver’s drive-through while Nikki Berg, LMES PTO president & first grade teacher poses with the L-Cat. Special thanks to Culver’s Lake Mills for their generous donation and to all community members who showed their support.
Lake Mills Elementary School PTO partnered with Culver’s Lake Mills for a Scoopie Share Night fundraiser on Tuesday, March 14. During the three-hour event, more than 330 orders were received from community members. The restaurant shared fifteen percent of the evening’s proceeds with the LMES PTO resulting in a donation of $1,022.78.
LMES PTO, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to enhance education, strengthen family-school partnerships and foster a sense of community for Lake Mills elementary school children, families and staff.
