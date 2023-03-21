Lake Mills Elementary School PTO partnered with Culver’s Lake Mills for a Scoopie Share Night fundraiser on Tuesday, March 14. During the three-hour event, more than 330 orders were received from community members. The restaurant shared fifteen percent of the evening’s proceeds with the LMES PTO resulting in a donation of $1,022.78.

LMES PTO, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to enhance education, strengthen family-school partnerships and foster a sense of community for Lake Mills elementary school children, families and staff.