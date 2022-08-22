Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline led pump prices to fall a nickel in the past week to $3.90.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

gas prices