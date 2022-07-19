Rock Lake Improvement Association volunteers partnered with the Lake Mills Middle School summer school program to share their expertise of lake biology, cartography and watershed geography. Volunteer Valerie Krejcie’s class learned about the Rock Creek watershed and lake health.
Rock Lake Improvement Association volunteers partnered with the Lake Mills Middle School summer school program to share their expertise of lake biology, cartography and watershed geography. Volunteer Sue Volenec’s class learned about the food chain in Rock Lake that affects the fish population and worked hands on identifying different types of macroinvertebrates found in the lake.
Presentations were given in James Gwins' fishing classes. Over 30 students participated in the pilot program. Feedback from Mr. Gwin and the students was very positive and RLIA plans to offer presentations again next year, potentially expanding to include students in the elementary summer school program.
They also learned about the formation of the lake, regional geography and completed a hands-on map making session together. RLIA has more educational opportunities for all to enjoy! Join us this summer for "Legendary Learning Nights" hosted by RLIA in partnership with Jefferson County Parks. Wednesdays at Korth Park Pavilion 6:30-7:30 PM – free admission! Refreshments served.
July 20 “Turtle Talk” with Joshua Kapfer UW Whitewater – Certified Wildlife Biologist
Aug. 17 “Lake Plants and Insects” Marissa Ulman and Patricia Cicero – Jefferson County Land and Water Resources Want to learn more about the Rock Lake Improvement Association? Find us at rocklake.org or visit our Facebook page.