Wisconsin native and now Bay Area cornetist Bob Schulz will bring his Frisco Jazz Band to Madison to perform at our grand finale concert and celebration. Bob’s Frisco Jazz Band began in 1990 after his eight year stint with Turk Murphy at McGoons on the Embarcadero in San Francisco, then moving to Pier 39 and finally finishing up at the New Orleans room at the Fairmont hotel. He continued under the new name of Frisco jazz band, modeled after Bob Scobey’s band, and no, it isn’t named after San Francisco, it is named after the Frisco Railroad.
Being a railroad fan and train collector since the 1970s, Bob uses the name, with permission from the Frisco Railroad Museum in Springfield Missouri, where he purchased all the logos you see on the band shirts. Through the years they’ve tried to maintain the music as it was played by some of the old great jazz artists, with a little of their own spirit inserted in. Members: Bob Schulz (former Lake Mills High School Band Director in the 70s), trumpet; Kim Cusack, reeds; Tom Bartlett, trombone; Scott Anthony, banjo; Dave Bock, tuba; Ray Skjelbred, piano & Ray Templin, drums. Join us May 21 from 1-4 at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, as we go out in great style! This concert is sponsored, in part, by the Mead Witter Foundation.