It was the Lake Mills Town Board’s turn to look at the Lake Mills EMS budget during its Oct. 12 meeting.
“There’s definitely a need for the services and we all support the EMS,” Chairman Thomas Buechel said.
That being said, he expressed some concern that there was no itemized budget document provided to the board.
The LMEMS had sent its annual letter of notifying the town what its cost for the service for 2022 would be $29,070 but did not break down how the money would be used. Last year, the town agreed to a 2021 fee of $13,496 for the EMS service.
The chair was concerned with the significant jump in costs to the municipality. Buechel said from a business perspective, such a large increase could be a sign the business is in trouble and perhaps not viable in the future.
He said it would be nice for the town board to see where the costs are coming from and being incurred, or if there was debt accumulation the EMS was trying to pay off.
LMEMS Service Director David Larsuel said the price increase was in part due to staffing costs and the need for a new ambulance. He said the challenge with staffing is due to the low pay LMEMS offers its EMTs.
“We can’t even give the people that are currently with us raises to function within the organization,” the director said. “And it’s already a field where people don’t stay very long.”
“We are trying to work it out so that we can try and recoup some of that money but that never catches up to the cost we need to purchase the per capita items that we need,” Larsuel said.
The director also pointed out the LMEMS had the lowest per capita cost in Jefferson County.
Buechel agreed but said the town board needs to justify how it spends tax dollars.
Larsuel said LMEMS has already started looking into a multi-year plan for the increases so the budget impact wouldn’t be as immediate. This occurred after the Lake Mills City Council chose to have the city work to negotiate the EMS contract.
Buechel mentioned the town may be able to help offset the EMS costs by using ARPA funds.
However, the board would need to documentation from the first responders to prove why the money was needed and how it would be spent, said Clerk Robin Untz.
The board did not vote on the proposed budget; it did request a more detailed document to show how the money would be used.
Other board action:
• Approved redistricting of the town based on the 2020 census data. The Town of Lake Mills will now be in two county supervisory districts instead of one; in addition to being part of district 15 the municipality will also have a portion is district 14, the town clerk said.
“We had to finagle things around a bit,” Untz said. “Shorewood Hills is a bit difficult to get a lower population within a ward. We were able to keep the area around Shorewood Hills, which is ward 1, to under 1,000, which is ideal.”
• Agreed to write a letter of support for the Rock Lake Improvement Association’s DNR surface water pre-implementation grant application contingent on the board being allowed to review the completed application.
The grant funds would be used for the Miljala tributary restoration project.
• Confirmed it still supported building a Cambridge public safety building at a cost not to exceed $6.5 million.
The town had voted to approve the building of a new facility during a spring referendum vote, but the project did not pass in all of the districts that comprise the EMS district.