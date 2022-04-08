A pair of diverse proposals for food service at Sandy Beach were discussed during a work session as part of the Lake Mills City Council’s April 5 meeting. Under the proposed scenario, the city would pay to build the structure and the dining establishment would be leasing the space. The city had previously owned a building at Sandy Beach; the Sand Bar was opened in 1988 and operated until 2019. The building, which was built by a private entity before being bought by the city in 1977, was demolished in May 2020.
Shoreline Beach’d Bar & Grill, proposed by a quartet of local residents doing business as H.G. Restaurant Group, would be a seasonal beach house atmosphere establishment similar to the former Sand Bar. Piper’s Boathouse, submitted by Verona-based Trimark Company, proposed a year-round restaurant. The concept would be slightly upscale, family-friendly supper club atmosphere offering a meeting/banquet facility.
Members of the council looked at the pair of proposals and shared their views on what they liked about the concepts and what they did not favor.
Shoreline Beach’d, backed by Crawfish Junction co-owners Torey Smith and Corey McGrath and local business owners Todd Larson and John Thode, put forth a proposal for a 2,500 square foot building with a 1,000 square foot outdoor patio; there would be seating for 100-125 people inside and 200 people on the outdoor patio.
It would serve a menu described as a coastal twist on classic dishes from around the country including seafood, chicken and ribeye entrees; appetizers, sides, and a kids menu. It would also serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
H.G. Restaurant Group also proposed a 3,500 square foot tent separate from the building that could accommodate 200 people. The tent could be rented out to serve as an event facility. The group’s proposal also included options for boat rentals and campsites. The council chose not to consider those as part of its discussion.
Piper’s Boathouse, managed by Jack Sosnowski, Jim Hansen and Greg Kuper, would be a two-story building with the restaurant on the ground floor and banquet facility on the second floor for a total of 10,000 interior square feet and 6,250 exterior square feet for a patio and deck. The ground floor would seat 154 people in the summer including patio seating and 88 people during the winter. The second floor could accommodate approximately 150 people.
The suggested menu includes seafood, fowl, beef, pork, pizzas, salad and sandwiches. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages would be available.
Trimark Company also offered a separate on-site concession building or truck for selling standard concession fare.
Catherine Bishop and Liesa Kerler both favored the more casual atmosphere presented by Shoreline Beach’d. The latter said people may be more comfortable coming right from the beach to the more casual establishment.
“Would you feel comfortable walking in there (Piper’s Boathouse) right off the beach in your flip-flops,” Kerler said. “The answer is, ‘Probably not.’”
Michelle Quednow pointed out the owners of Shoreline Beach’d already have a vested interest in the community through Crawfish Junction. She would prefer a year-round restaurant but did appreciate the grab and go option presented by Shoreline Beach’d. The council member said when it came to having a casual versus more upscale restaurant, Piper’s Boathouse could follow what other dining establishments have done - creating a more casual environment during the lunch hour and then have it feel a bit more upscale during dinner operations.
Greg Waters said Shoreline Beach’d would offer more affordable options. He also remarked Piper’s Boathouse would be unlike any other dining location the city already has.
Steve Fields liked the fact Shoreline Beach’d would be overseen by local residents and was in favor of the smaller building than the other proposal offered.
However, Fields said his overall “gut feeling” would be to have a restaurant that fell somewhere between the two concepts.
Waters said when the city issued the RFP the document was pretty broad. He said the city has now received two vastly different options but neither is an ideal fit.
“We want a plan so everyone is successful,” said Waters. “We don’t want to bend people to the city’s will but make something that works for everyone.”
Outside of operations, one of the considerations is the financing. The H.G. Restaurant Group is proposing a base lease of $30,000 per year and a 5% revenue share for gross restaurant sales in excess of $500,000. Additionally, the city would receive a $500 payment per each special event hosted under the company’s tent. The group would be willing to enter into a five-year lease with renewal options.
The Trimark Company offered a pair of funding alternatives - the first would be paying approximately $14,166 per month with a 10-year lease with two five-year options. The second, and preferred, option by the company would be in lieu of rent the city’s parks department would receive 10% royalty of the total sales with a 10-year lease with two five-year options.
The council expressed interest in hosting an executive session where it could talk with the businesses about their concepts and if they would be willing to make changes based on council suggestions. Additionally, the city would like to provide an opportunity for the public to offer input.