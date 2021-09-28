The Lake Mills city manager and city attorney have been tasked with trying to renegotiate the contract between the municipality and Lake Mills EMS (LMEMS) to determine the cost for services for 2022. This action was approved 4-0-1 by the city council with Vice President Steve Fields abstaining during its Sept. 21 regular meeting. If the negotiations are not successful, the contract will be terminated by 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. At that point, City Manager Steve Wilke would then continue to renegotiate with the LMEMS until early November for a new contract.
The city recently received the cost increases associated with the emergency medical for 2022, which comes out to a total of $90,990 or an increase of $48,528 compared to the current year.
LMEMS Service Director David Larsuel addressed the council, explaining the reason for the increase is due to the significant surge of calls in the last year. He attributed the call expansion to the city’s population growth.
“I’ve been on the service 17 or 18 years myself, and we’ve had second unit calls, we’ve had a lot of issues where we’re having issues with covering what we need to in order to make this service run,” Larsuel said.
Tom Murphy, president of the EMS group, also spoke during the meeting and said the business model for LMEMS has needed to change in the past few years as it becomes more challenging to find volunteers. This has resulted in a shift to a paid-on-call model whereas five years ago, the organization was composed entirely of volunteers.
Murphy said this change means the EMS has to pay members more and “increase the rate somewhat nominally.”
“We are running at a pretty acceptable rate right at this point,” Murphy said. “We haven’t had any problems maintaining our main rig. Very often we have a second rig or a third rig out at the same time.”
According to him, it costs about $7 per capita to man one ambulance for the year. Murphy said based on that number, the cost of the Lake Mills EMS is a bargain.
“We’ve worked hard to keep it reasonable,” the organization’s president said. “The price has to go up somewhat and we did not go as high as what even staffing one ambulance would require.”
The EMS director said in speaking with the state, it was determined the amount per capita the unit should be charging for the area is actually double than what the department is requesting. Larsuel also wanted to remind the council the Lake Mills EMS has the lowest rate in Jefferson County; he said this was another reason the group needed to take some measures to increase the service rates.
“Or, we would never be able to continue to function,” he explained.
According to the LMEMS director, if the city chooses a different emergency medical service, the personal relationship between the provider and citizens will be gone.
“Because, no matter who you call in to do it, that connection is going to be gone,” Larsuel said. “Whatever they are going to do, they’re going to treat (patients) as a number and the one thing you have right now is you’ve got a service that does have some empathy, some personality and how to deal with patient care. And to me, that makes a difference.”
“I wanted to comment that the EMS has played a pretty important role in the community and has done a fantastic job over the years,” said Council President Greg Waters.
Council member Michelle Quednow said the community appreciates the LMEMS; “we are very grateful to have some people who live in our community and take care of our community the way that you do and the way the volunteers do on a daily basis.”
The council member asked if it would be acceptable to have a more gradual subsidy increase instead of the total 126% rate increase.
Murphy said that was something the LMEMS could consider, but the challenge is because the rate has continued at a low price for an extended period of time, that it does appear to be a very large jump.
“We’ve literally just (increase the rate) nickels, dimes and quarters over the years,” he said. “We’d have to look at what the proposal would be. And as head of the board, I have to make sure we have a viable business to provide this city.”
Council member Catherine Bishop recognized the previous increases were miniscule and the cost was quite low compared to other providers. With this in mind, she agrees with the suggested approach of gradually increasing the subsidy across a few years as opposed to expanding the rate all at once.
Furthermore, Bishop said if the city is looking at way to reduce costs and something else in the budget needs to be removed for 2022, “I can think of something that’s $82,000 that we don’t need next year, where we do need an EMS service, we do need something that is cost effective for our citizens. We may need to make a concession on another end somewhere.”
Instead of terminating the contract and then renegotiating, Bishop suggested the council allow Wilke the opportunity to renegotiate before moving forward with ending the agreement.
Quednow said terminating the contract makes it seem as if the city does not value the LMEMS service but this action would allow Wilke to have a more detailed discussion on how much the cost to the city increases in the next year “so we’re not hard and fast cutting them off… I think it’s important to do some actions that show our appreciation to the EMS.”
Council member Liesa Kerler did not like the position the council was in at the meeting because the large EMS cost increase “is coming as a bit of a surprise to us, but I’m surprised you haven’t increased it before now. It seems like it’s warranted, it seems like we’ve been getting a bargain for quite a long time. It’s really just the timing and the size of the increase all in one year is making it difficult for us to be able to just work it into our budget conversations.”
Additionally, the council member remarked how much she disliked the use of the word termination to pursue negotiations. Based on her knowledge, if the contract is not terminated the price increase proposed by the EMS automatically goes into place for 2022, forcing the city to seek a way to remedy the budget impact.
Other council action:
• Had some discussion on the Joint Rock Lake Committee priorities as presented. It was mentioned one of the main hot topics related to the lake was the proposal to increase the slow-no wake zone along the shoreline to 200 feet and the carrying capacity.
“My concern with increasing that wake zone, which is basically taking it beyond the state law level… and that would effectively reduce the carrying capacity because we’re shortening up within the lake,” Waters said. “I see that those are kind of rubbing against each other a little bit and maybe there needs to be a review on what’s a priority – is it getting more people on the lake and having fun and keeping that recreation zone as reasonable as possible or do we need to increase the wake zones.”
• Authorized Wilke to apply for a clean boats/clean water grant and execute the grant agreement with the Town of Lake Mills to run the program in the best interest of Rock Lake.
• Had a lengthy discussion but took no action on a proposal from a transportation company about bringing the business to Lake Mills. The city had recently been approached by Bird, a micro mobility company that operates shared electric scooters that can be rented using an app.
The Bird e-scooters would be rented using an app much like the B-cycles in the City of Madison. However, unlike the bicycle rental system, the Birds do not need to be rented from or returned to specific racks just for the scooters set up around the city, but the company does create designated parking locations for the Birds in the community.
Several council members noted concerns about the safety of having the e-scooters available to rent in the community.
Wilke said the city would work with Bird to set up parameters on the use of the electric scooters within the community based on any regulations put in place.