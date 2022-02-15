The Lake Mills Town Board is hoping to get some of the federal bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act funds to repair town roads. The town board voted to complete an application for a project paid for through the grant at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Chairman Tom Buechel said he’d heard there will be applications for the funds due at the end of April for work to be completed in 2022 and another application will be available for 2023 projects.
“I highly suggest we apply in both time periods and try to get some projects done because they are both 80/20s, which is huge,” Buechel said.
The 80/20 refers to how the grants will be split with the federal money paying for 80% of the project and the town funding the remainder of the project.
One of the roads Buechel is interested in funding with the infrastructure money is Britzke Road, which he described as being in rough shape. The chairman said the proposed action to pulverize and pave the road would fall within the scope of work that can be paid for with the infrastructure grants.
The estimated total cost for the Britzke Road improvements is $144,832.
With hopes of getting infrastructure investment funds the board voted to move forward with Buechel’s suggestion of keeping the road maintenance for this year simple — potholes, a lot of brushing, and repairs to the road right-of-way off Cedar Lane.
The board voted to cap spending on pothole repairs at $5,000; according to Buechel last year the town spent between $9,000 and $9,500 on potholes.
The chairman also suggested it would be a good idea to get estimates for additional roadwork just in case there is enough infrastructure funding to perform more repairs. The board approved for him to get estimates for other possible roadwork that may qualify for the federal funding.
Buechel said certain road projects may need to be pushed off for another year based on what the municipality gets in infrastructure money.
“We just ask the town to be flexible,” he said.
Special events ordinance amendments approvedAny group or organization looking to host an event in the Town of Lake Mills will need to submit a safety plan after the board approved amendments to the special events ordinance.
While the changes were based on a safety plan and the application for the permit being available online two residents spoke during the public hearing regarding the exceptions for not needing a permit, which requires a $100 fee. Events not needing to have a permit are any indoor special event of any kind, a special event hosted by the town, large family gatherings, and yard/garage sales.
The people who spoke during the public hearing asked if the board would consider adding exceptions for non-profit groups looking to provide public education or community services and if permits should be based on the number of attendees – specifically citing neighborhood block parties or homeowners’ association meetings.
Buechel said even if the group holding the event is a non-profit, it still costs town staff time to process the applications, which is one of the reasons the fee is charged.
As for not charging for fundraisers, the chairman said groups may then just claim the gathering is a fundraiser “and we can’t be the punching bag for special events. We need to stand firm on that so we’re not losing money.”
Furthermore, the fees being charged help cover the costs for law enforcement since the town likes to have at least one-part time police officer on duty just in case there would be an emergency at the special event.
Town Supervisor Jim Heinz also added the town board can ultimately decide to not collect a fee for a special event application as outlined in the ordinance.