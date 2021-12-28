The City of Lake Mills and Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services have since October been working toward creating a new contract between the two parties. The desire to create a new agreement was the result of the EMS 2022 cost of $90,990 to the city, an approximately 115% increase compared to 2021. While the city council did approve the request as part of its 2022 budget, the amount can still be adjusted if a new price is agreed upon.
City Manager Steve Wilke at the Dec. 21 city council meeting said the city created a proposed contract for the EMS to consider. The amendments are mostly related to timelines, language used in the document and how the financial reporting has been conducted. Wilke said the city also wants to see how the emergency medical services provider calculates the per capita rate that is used when making a budget request of the municipality.
“After reviewing all of their financial documents we would like to have audits done,” the city manager said. “We’ve talked with them; we’ve also contacted our auditor and asked them to do it… We’ll probably have to pay for it but we’ll get the information organized the way we’d like to see it so we can make a reasonable assessment of what’s going on.”
Wilke said it will cost the city $18,000 for a three-year contract with the auditor to conduct the EMS audit. Council member Liesa Kerler did not like the idea of the city spending that much money, but the audit needs to be conducted to get the appropriate information. The council woman said in a perfect situation this information would have been provided since Lake Mills has contracted with the LMEMS.
“But this is not a perfect situation, and we need to provide EMS services to our citizens and we’re under a pretty tight timeline now,” Kerler said.
Council member Catherine Bishop disagreed with having the municipality pay for the audit.
“I hate the idea of the city paying for something that is part of the other party’s performance that they have to do under the contract,” she said.
Wilke respected Bishop’s comment but said the EMS informed the city that if the organization needed to pay for the audit, the cost would “just be added to the bill.” Additionally, the city manager would like to work with the Lake Mills auditor because he would feel confident with the audit’s findings and the creation of a document that can be used long-term.
He said in the future, the EMS would be able to use the same format as the initial audit and “fill in the blanks” with updated information.
Council member Michelle Quednow said Wilke is setting forth expectations for the EMS, but she does not see them specifically laid out in the draft agreement. She feels there should be more explicit instructions to really spell out what is being looked for and there are no gray areas.
Wilke said he is confident the city’s auditor will include everything necessary for the audit of the LMEMS.
“At this point we are a unique entity in that we’re contracting with a non-profit locally and we’re doing it on a per capita basis and the types of financials we’re getting don’t match up with what we’d normally expect to see,” he said. “They are not required to do an audit and they never have. My expectation is that we’re getting to the point now where they’re going to be spending enough money that they need to be audited for our sake.”
The city manager said the municipality’s auditor will know what type of information from the EMS is necessary and how to interpret it
Wilke said typically the city will see how much an EMS call was billed, how much money was collected and uncollected from service calls, and the impact on revenue. He said when looking at the cash balance and the organization’s checking account “it doesn’t balance with their operations reports on an annual basis much less the years they buy an ambulance. They didn’t put the ambulance purchase in their reports anywhere.”
He feels there may also be substantial expenses not being placed in the organization’s books. Wilke said the city would like to know why the expenses are not being listed, how to get those reported to city administration and the impact
Wilke said the city’s auditor anticipates being able to complete the LMEMS audit by the end of February; the contract between the EMS and city expires at the end of February.
“We will extend the contract on a monthly basis until we get everything we need in the contract and we’ll either make a decision to renew the contract or move on,” the city manager said.
Other information the city will look at includes data on runs and dispatch.
The city manager said the municipality also wants the EMS to provide an operations plan.
City attorney Dan Drescher said the contract in the council packet is extremely preliminary with aspects that still need to be negotiated and addressed that have not yet been included in the document.
“I just want to caution – don’t rely on that document,” he said, adding modifications will be made. “This is just preliminary. Despite making repeated efforts over the last four months to get this moving.”
Bishop did have a few points of concern including the per capita count, which according to the contract is used to determine how much the city needs to pay annually. She believes the agreement should include how the count is calculated.
She also did not feel the contract addressed any of the previous questions related to the timeline and determinations for terminating the agreement.
The Lake Mills Town Board recently decided to start negotiating with the EMS on a new contract as well. One of the factors in working on the agreement was in the case the city would be able to work out a better deal with the EMS that would not be extended to the town.