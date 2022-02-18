Lake Mills will be getting a new wastewater treatment plant facility that will discharge into the Crawfish River to remedy aging infrastructure and new phosphorous limits. The city council approved a new facility at its Feb. 15 meeting. The council has decided to move forward with a facility that utilizes an oxidation ditch to manage the treatment process.
City Manager Steve Wilke recommended a new plant that uses this method because city staff are already familiar with oxidation ditches, which is what the existing facility uses, and because the city knows that system serves its needs.
“It has the highest amount of cost on the front end but it has the least amount of risk to it in the long term,” he said.
There was no recommendation on what option to pursue from the public works board because it had a split vote at its January meeting whether to renovate the existing plant or build a new one.
City Council Vice President Steve Fields believed the split recommendation from the public works board was based on the impact of the customer rates; building a new plant would mean an immediate rate increase while upgrading the existing facility could have a more gradual increase since a phased approach would be possible.
Based on the cost estimates from Strand Associates Inc. a remodel of the existing plant would increase the yearly rate from an average of $500 per household to approximately $1,050 per year while the estimated rate increase for the new facility would be $1,250 per year.
The wastewater treatment facility upgrades or a new plant would be funded almost exclusively through rate payers.
“The discussion was very much along the lines of how can we ease into this,” Public Works Director Paul Hermanson said at the council meeting. “It wasn’t a question of whether or not we have to do it – we have to do it. But what is the easiest thing for the rate payers to absorb.”
Council President Greg Waters was the only negative vote cast for approving a new wastewater treatment plant. He explained while he felt building a new facility was the best option, he could not pass the costs on to the residents and unable justify voting for it.
“We need to figure out something to keep those costs down,” he said. “The economy is bad right now and people are having a tough time making ends meet and if we’re going to say ‘Boom, we’re going to boost your sewer from $500 to $1,250 I don’t know where that extra $750 per year is coming from but it’s hard for people to come up with that kind money.”
Council member Michelle Quednow asked if the city had a plan in place to ensure citizens “don’t see a dramatic jump in their costs or if we’re going to do it in a steady paced way.”
Wilke said a plan was not in place yet because prior to the council decision an option was not selected. Her said now that a decision has been made city staff would start looking at available grants, slowly increasing rates, looking at infrastructure funds, and determining if it needed to change impact fees.
“It’s hard to know if you qualify for grants if you don’t have an option selected,” the city manager said.
One of the current unknowns that could impact the burden of the rate payers is if the project would be eligible for the federal infrastructure investment and jobs act funds. Travis Anderson of Strand Associates Inc., who attended the meeting, said no guidance had been issued on how that money could be spent; Hermanson reiterated a point he’d made at the February public works board meeting, saying the department would go after any infrastructure act money the city would be eligible for.
Anderson said he does know the city would not be eligible for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund grants but would qualify for Clean Water Fund low-interest loans.
While rate increases would occur no matter if the council approved remodeling the existing facility or building a new wastewater treatment plant the decision to move forward with the latter was based on several pieces of new information provided during the meeting.
Anderson of Strand Associates updated the council on recent developments presented at the January public works board meeting such as including the non-monetary impacts of remodeling the existing plant such as risk of more stringent phosphorous limits in the future, greater costs for construction due to the site previously being a landfill, proximity to existing residences, and land acquisition needed for biosolids management, that had not previously been considered and how those would impact the overall cost.
Putting these factors into the construction costs would make remodeling the current facility more expensive than building a new plant.
Additionally, there is the risk of needing to eventually build a new treatment plant even after upgrading the existing facility.
“We don’t want to spend $25 million on the (existing) facility and then need to spend $50 million to build a new one later,” Wilke said.
Other council action:
• Denied an application from David Grant for a conditional use permit to conduct grading and excavating within 300 feet of Rock Lake’s ordinary high-water mark at his property on West Lake Park Place. The plan commission had recommended denial based on a lack of good faith from Grant, who had already conducted the work he was requesting a CUP for.
Additionally, Grant has not sought permits for other work performed on the site and ignored stop work orders. Several letters have been sent to the property owner noting he is in violation of city ordinances.
• Accepted the appointment of Laurie Weber as the city’s deputy clerk and the appointment of Kathleen Kunz to the Joint Rock Lake Committee.
• Approved the annexation of two properties into the city limits.