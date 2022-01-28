A property owner who has continued to flout required permits and approvals by the City of Lake Mills had his request for a conditional use permit (CUP) turned down by the plan commission. An application submitted by David Grant, whose property is located at 513 W. Lake Park Place, was brought before the commission at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The plan commission recommended the city council deny the CUP due to an incomplete application, a lack of good faith in addressing existing grading and erosion issues on the property, and repeated and continued code violations. The application was for vegetation removal that had already been conducted on the property in September 2021.
Dustin Wolff of Mead & Hunt, who serves as the city’s planning consultant, said Grant has been cited three times for conducting work on the site without any permits. According to Wolff, anyone who lives on the lake and is looking to do grading work within 300 feet of the ordinary high-water mark needs to have the plan reviewed and a CUP approved before work can begin.
“As we’ve seen in the last 24-30 months, we’ve seen a lot of people undertaken work along the water’s edge and have been doing so at their leisure without coming to this board and they have been, I’ll say, found out, as part of the process,” Wolff said. “Sometimes it’s the unfortunate that people don’t understand the requirements that are expected of them as property owners.”
According to the planner, the work already done at 513 W. Lake Park Place has already caused a disturbance to the Rock Lake shoreline.
“This individual has totally ignored us on multiple occasions for all the work that he’s done,” said city manager Steve Wilke.
Wilke noted the city is regularly checking the property for compliance issues and then sending violation notices. Any fines incurred through the violations are being attached to Grant’s tax bill.
“I don’t think we can avoid legal action,” the city manager said.
Wolff pointed out neither Grant nor a representative for the property owner attended the plan commission meeting.
A memorandum created by city staff in response to the CUP application the plan commission provide a hard deadline for the application to submit a more detailed plan for review. The staff would like to see construction documents regarding the existing site plan, proposed site plan and slop remediation implementation plan developed by a licensed professional and submitted to city staff.
Furthermore, the memo indicated if the deadline is not met, the application should be denied, and enforcement action should be taken.
During the public hearing for the CUP, several people who lived on neighboring properties spoke in support of the city’s memorandum and expressed frustration with the impact Grant’s site work has had on their properties.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many red tags (violations) in my life; it’s that bad,” said neighbor Eric Bade, who has a background in construction.
Neighbor Brandi Durow also noted how approving a CUP for work that has already been completed set a bad precedence.
“If this continues in such a fashion it’s becoming well known that for people who own property around the lake that this the way to go about it,” she said regarding individuals undertaking site work without going through the proper channels then later asking for a CUP claiming the individual was not aware of the ordinances.
The CUP will go before the city council; Wolff said city staff is recommending the elected body also deny the application. The planner hopes the city can find a way to stop the immediate problems and impact the work on the site has already caused.
Other commission action:
• Recommended the city council approve the proposed public involvement plan for updating the city’s comprehensive plan. Wolff said staff will engage the community using a survey and small group meetings with key stakeholders in addition to public comment during plan commission work sessions.
Wolff said the comprehensive plan has served as a good roadmap for the municipality for the past 10 years and the update will help continue to guide future planning decisions.