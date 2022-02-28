The City of Lake Mills has decided to move forward with purchasing an ambulance as it looks to the future of emergency medical services without the Lake Mills EMS. However, what the service model looks like is still up in the air.
The Lake Mills City Council conducted a special meeting on Feb. 23 with the only action item listed was the purchase of an ambulance. The council approved the purchase 3-2 with council members Steve Fields and Catherine Bishop voting no. The city will spend $215,963 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy an ambulance that consists of a new chassis and refurbished box from Fire Service Inc. located in Lake Mills.
Since October, city staff and the EMS had been in negotiations to create a new service contract; on Jan. 19 the non-profit organization submitted a notice of termination of services to the municipalities it serves. The EMS said it would continue to provide services until the Jan. 1, 2023.
“Having the ambulance is probably the most critical point in moving forward with being able to have some sort of operational plan in place in January or shortly thereafter,” said city manager Steve Wilke.
According to him, during a Feb. 18 meeting between the LMEMS and city the emergency services organization indicated it was in transition mode out of its role as a service provider. The meeting between the parties also involved heavy discussion about the transition EMS services fall under the jurisdiction of the Lake Mills Fire Department.
“We were in negotiations with them right up until last Friday,” the city manager said.
This meeting also involved some discussion on transferring EMS equipment to the city. Wilke said the LMEMS indicated it would sell its equipment and dispose of the money through the non-profit organization.
“We discussed with them that we thought it was imperative they should provide us with that equipment or some level of equipment but based on that conversation I came out with, I said ‘OK, if we’re going to have a transition by Jan. 1, I have to have an ambulance that I can start licensing,” the city manager said.
Wilke said if during the Feb. 18 meeting the EMS had said it would have transferred one of the ambulances to the city, the Feb. 23 meeting would not have been necessary.
Several of the council members said they were surprised to hear the LMEMS would not be transferring the ambulance to the municipality.
“If I were a citizen of Lake Mills, I would probably be upset with the EMS about that issue,” said Council President Greg Waters. “At the same time, I do want to make sure that we work with (LMEMS) in good faith and continue to do a good job. But I am shocked by that knowledge that you’ve shared with us today.”
“I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to reach a new agreement with the Lake Mills EMS,” said council member Liesa Kerler. “I think they served our community well for a long time. I’m disappointed in that there is not going to be any opportunity to transition equipment so that does put us in a tight spot.”
During the meeting Bishop had found other ambulances for sale in the state of Wisconsin and wanted to show the option being brought before the council was not the only available ambulance for sale.
“I feel like we’re being backed into a corner at this meeting,” she said, pointing out the ambulance purchase quote had been available prior to the most recent regular board meeting and could have been brought up then instead of at a special meeting just days prior to the purchase offer expiring. “That’s the source of my frustration.”
Wilke said there was discussion with the organization on the city possibly being able to purchase some of the LMEMS equipment.
“We also had some pretty intense conversations about the fact they should be giving us that equipment … it was stated clearly that they at this point in time didn’t have any intent to transfer any equipment to us,” the city manager said.
While much of the conversation about purchasing an ambulance was based on buying a used model, Lake Mills Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre, who along with nearly 15 other members of the fire department attended the Feb. 23 meeting, said based on conversations he’s had with members of other EMS departments, orders for new ambulances are taking more than a year to be fulfilled. If the city were to buy a new emergency response vehicle, it may not be available until after Jan. 1, 2023.
No service model set yet
While the city is moving forward with buying an ambulance, the model of EMS operations has not been determined or discussed by the city council.
Council Vice President Fields was hesitant to move forward with approving an ambulance purchase without knowing the available service model options and the financial implications and budgets for each.
“I need to know what I’m passing on to the taxpayers because honestly, the dollars are going to go up,” he said. “And I’m accountable to the residents in my district. I need to tell my constituents what is this going to cost. And right now, I have zero costs to pass on to them.
“This could be a million dollar a year tax increase, it could be a $600,000 a year tax increase. What is the budget? And right now, we have zero budget; we were supposed to get five options and we got no options,” the council vice president said.
Fields was also concerned about the implications regarding other municipalities currently served by the LMEMS. He said if there are no budget numbers or operational model in place, the surrounding municipalities that had used LMEMS may choose to be served by another EMS program other than what Lake Mills will offer.
Since the letter of termination had been issued to all the municipalities served by the LMEMS, the Town of Waterloo requested the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Department to start drafting a contract for EMS services. The contract is expected to be discussed at the town’s board meeting in March.
Additionally, Fields was worried if the per capita cost for the outside municipalities is too high “they might bail and that’s going to bring more tax burden on the city residents.”
Wilke said no matter what model the council selects, the city would need to hire the staff and take on the operational costs. He said the service model and associated costs to operate the EMS did not need to be fully flushed out until the final quarter of the year.
Wilke also said in the event the new service model would not require the city having its own ambulance, the vehicle could be resold.
During the meeting, Yandre noted what the timeline would be for the Lake Mills Fire Department to take over as the EMS provider. The fire chief said the department is currently licensed as an EMT-basic non-transfer service provider. He explained when the ambulance is dispatched to incidents such as vehicle accidents, the firefighters can treat people on scene but cannot transport anyone to a hospital on the fire department vehicles.
It was noted that in addition to training, paperwork with the state and mutual assistance agreements would be necessary for the fire department to be approved as an EMS transport service.
Wilke believes it would take a minimum of nine months to get the fire department licensed as a first responder EMT basic transporting unit.
Yandre said once the ambulance was received and the firefighters received the necessary training to drive the ambulance, he would like to have the department begin using the emergency vehicle. He said the LMFD would continue to be dispatched to the medical calls it already attends to such as cardiac events and vehicle accidents and serve in a similar capacity but with the ambulance and not a fire truck.
“We would not take over 24-hour operations until January at the earliest,” said Wilke.