Following the Lake Mills City Council’s April 5 work session regarding the pair of proposals for dining options at Sandy Beach, the council voted at its April 19 meeting to host a special meeting. Additionally, the body decided it would not make any decisions on awarding a contract for dining options at the beach without public input.
“I see this really as a communication with the public and letting them know this process is ongoing - we are still working with the applicants and we’re really refining and attempting to get to a point where a decision can be made,” said city attorney Dan Drescher.
Liesa Kerler, who was elected as council vice president at the meeting, said since there are additional questions for each of the proposals a special meeting seems like the next step in the process would be to meet with the applicants. However, in reflecting on the conversations about the restaurant at Sandy Beach, she feels it would be best for the council to consider where they are trying to get with the task and what the overall process should be.
“I feel like we’re hearing a lot from citizens; we had probably 30 people sitting in on our work session recently,” Kerler said. “They are telling us that they want to have an opportunity to comment specifically. We’ve also been talking about our committees and our stakeholders in the community and how are we going to get input. I think this would be a perfect time to ask for that input, engage that and show folks we want to have their involvement in this process.”
With this in mind, she brought forward an amended motion that includes creating a community survey to get community input on the proposals and engaging the economic development commission and Legendary Lake Mills for insights. The council would not take any action on awarding a contract until stakeholder feedback has been received.
Council member Catherine Bishop said what Kerler proposed “directly captured what we’ve been talking about in our work session and goal setting in trying to obtain public feedback.”
The city received two responses to its request for proposals; one for Shoreline Beach’d Bar & Grill a seasonal beach house atmosphere establishment similar to the former Sand Bar and Piper’s Boathouse a year-round restaurant. The concept for the latter would be slightly upscale, family-friendly supper club atmosphere offering a meeting/banquet facility.
Other council action:
• Re-elected Greg Waters as council president.
• Had a first reading of an amendment to the sidewalk cafe license. It includes reducing the fee from $100 to $75, removes the requirement for a public hearing to issue the license and instead will undergo administrative review, and removes the June 1 deadline for applications.
• Approved purchasing a mini- asphalt paver in the amount of $49,680.
• Approved a contract with Schweighardt Concrete, LLC., in the amount of $195,285 for concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk maintenance.