The future of the Lake Mills wastewater treatment plant was discussed Dec. 7 by the city council. City Manager Steve Wilke said the council had initially considered putting the treatment facility as a discussion and decision item but chose to hold off on taking any vote. While no formal motion was passed the consensus of the council was to send the item back to the public works board for further review.
Travis Anderson from Strand Associates provided the council with information about possible solutions to the necessary changes to the city’s wastewater treatment facility so it can comply with DNR standards by Oct. 31, 2025.
The same information had previously been presented to the public works board. This included sharing the three initial options- 1. continuing to use the existing plant by making a few modifications and continue to discharge into the Rock Creek; 2. update the existing plant and discharge into the Crawfish River; or 3. build a new wastewater treatment plant that discharges into the Crawfish River.
Strand Associates recently met with members of the DNR prior to the meeting to get input on the wastewater treatment facility.
“DNR typically requires the lowest cost alternative based on that 20-year total present worth evaluation,” Anderson said, adding there are times when the DNR will make a case-by-case basis and not require the lowest cost option. “They requested further evaluation on these costs and monetizing some of these non-monetary factors. That would be necessary for the DNR to approve the recommended option 3.”
He said the non-monetary impacts of options 1 and 2, such as the risk of more stringent phosphorous limits in the future, possible additional costs for infrastructure development, and having to construct a new facility in the future, make those alternatives costs closer to option 3.
“The DNR wants us to do more analysis on options 2 (updating the existing plant) and 3 (a new facility),” said Public Works Director Hermanson. “We may not see this as a decision (agenda item) until February.”
The public works board last month recommended the city build a new facility that will discharge into the Crawfish River. The estimated cost is more than $40 million but less than $50 million. A new facility’s price would be impacted depending on what type of technology is utilized at the plant.
If the city were to move forward with the new plant, each household in Lake Mills would see yearly sewer rates go from $500 to $1,300 assuming the city can obtain a 20-year clean water fund loan at the current interest rate, Anderson said. In the case the city chooses to renovate the existing building, the rates would roughly double but could be part of a phased approach.
“Whichever option we choose -option 1, 2 or 3 – we’re looking at least a 100% increase in rates,” council member Michelle Quednow said. “I would be a little upset about that.”
Council member Liesa Kerler inquired if the sewer rates could start to increase before the construction or renovations occur “so it doesn’t hit people as hard.” Wilke said that would be possible.
Council President Greg Waters said based on the discussion at the meeting, the option of renovating the existing facility and discharging into the Crawfish River is not completely off the table.
“I would like to see some further review on the phasing, what the infrastructure bills may be and if there is some money available and have further DNR review,” he said.
Mark Pickhard, a member of the city’s public works board, spoke against building a new wastewater treatment plant during the public comment period. He said when looking 20 to 40 years into the future, updating the existing wastewater treatment plant is the lower cost option.
“Even though the council cannot make a formal decision tonight, your feedback to city management and Strand Engineering would very likely be helpful in planning process (for the facility),” he said.
Pickhard was one of two public works board members who voted against recommending building a new wastewater treatment plant.
Other council action:
• Approved a conditional use permit for the owner of Badger Chevrolet Buick to allow for the expansion of the automobile business.
• Approved issuing Class A retail liquor and cigarette and tobacco licenses to Hometown Grocers, the new owners of the Lake Mills Market.
• Approved a contract with Meitners Land Service LLC for grave opening and closing at Rock Lake Cemetery. Several service rates for the business’s service have been increased due to inflation, COLA, personal protection requirements, and lengthy outdoor gravesite services.
• Authorized Wilke to advertise for an executive search request for proposals. This is due to Wilke’s impending retirement.
• Passed a resolution increasing the monthly garbage and recycling removal fee by 80-cents from $14.75 to $15.55.