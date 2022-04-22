The Town of Lake Mills will not be moving forward with creating a draft to amend the Rock Lake slow no wake ordinance. The board was unanimous in its decision at the April 20 meeting, which encompassed the regular monthly meeting, annual meeting and special meeting of the electors.
The town’s current slow no wake is 100 feet for motorized boats and 200 feet for jet skis. The recommendation to extend the slow no wake to 200 feet for all motorized watercraft was brought before the town board at its August 2021 by the Joint Rock Lake Committee. The organization said the recommendation would increase safety and decrease the impact of shoreline erosion.
During the March monthly town board meeting, members of the public spoke for and against the proposal.
“This is a real touchy subject, obviously, between several different parties,” Chairman Tom Buechel said at last week’s meeting.
As for the safety concerns that had been brought forward as reasons to extend the slow no wake the chairman noted that at the previous meeting, the town’s law enforcement had no data on receiving any phone calls or reports of people not abiding by the current slow no wake.
“When we heard from the DNR professional, all the accident data came from outside the slow no wake zone,” Buechel said. “There was none reported in the slow no wake zone statewide.”
Furthermore, the chairman said in terms of safety, taking away an additional 22 acres from Rock Lake for motorized watercraft could actually cause more unsafe conditions.
“My other concern is this is going to domino and go into other things,” Buechel said. “If we go through and are able to make a rule change on one item in this issue, is another group going to come and say, ‘Well, now we want to operate motorized watercraft from sunrise to sunset. We want that rule changed.’”
As for the request to change the slow no wake zone to decrease shoreline impact, the town chairman said there are many other options available to protect it from damage. Supervisor Jim Heinz said the wind is actually more detrimental to the shoreline than the waves created by motorized watercraft.
Buechel said based on the fact the town had no concrete data about expanding the slow no wake would improve safety, he was not in favor of moving forward with creating a draft to amend the current ordinance; both supervisors concurred.
Two people spoke against extending the slow no wake zone during the public comment portion of the meeting.
EMS update
Representatives from the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services were at the April board meeting to provide an update on continuing negotiations between the EMS and city of Lake Mills.
“In my opinion our best option is to keep you guys (LMEMS) in business,” said Supervisor Dave Schroeder. “So what do we as a township and as a group have to do to keep you guys in business.”
Service Director David Larsuel said there have been issues with all of the municipalities in regard to the LMEMS’ per capita cost increase request. He said all of the communities served by the EMS need to all agree to those increases.
Schroeder, who serves as the town’s representative on the Cambridge Fire and EMS board, said he understood how an increase in level of service provided or the need to move toward a more full-time department can require a price increase for the municipalities served by the organization.
The town supervisor also pointed out only one municipality has been negotiating with the EMS and the remaining communities served by the LMEMS have been left out of those conversations. Schroeder said he did not feel that was the correct way to move forward with the situation, which is why he asked what the municipality can do to keep the emergency services provider in service.
“We’re four other mushrooms sitting in the dark,” the supervisor said.
LMEMS Board President Tom Murphy said the EMS has been in negotiation with the city because it is the primary municipality, adding one of the five proposals involves the merging of LMEMS with the Lake Mills Fire Department. Murphy said in that instance it would be most likely that the town would have to negotiate the payment for services with the city.
Buechel expects those five proposals to be presented to the town board at its June meeting.
Voters approve exceeding tax levy
Immediately prior to the regular town board meeting, a special electors meeting was held to ask residents if they would be willing to exceed the town’s allowable tax levy by a total of $200,000, which would only be used for highway purposes. The resolution was approved unanimously by the 19 electors who were present.
It was pointed out the town already approved exceeding the allowable tax levy by $150,000 since 2015. The $50,000 increase would add roughly another $10 per $1,000 of property value.
“It may seem like a lot of money but we have a good plan in place,” Buechel said. “We want to get back to a schedule where we can utilize the electors’ money to the best of our ability without having to take out loans unless it’s an absolute emergency.”
Other board news:
• Approved hiring Lake Mills Police Lt. Alan Witte as the town’s part-time chief of police. The approval is contingent on Witte getting the OK from his full-time job to take on the role.
• Approved increasing the funds for 2022 pothole repair from $5,000 to $10,000.
• During the annual meeting, the town electors approved increasing the clerk and treasurer salaries by 10%. This will go into effect after the 2023 spring election.