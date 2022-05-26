A new lodging option could be in Lake Mills’ future at a longtime vacant lot. A request from Ryan Malone to rezone property at W7411 Highway V from rural development to planned business was recommended for approval by the Lake Mills Plan Commission at its May 24 meeting. The recommendation is contingent upon the parcel being annexed into the city.
According to a memo to the plan commission from the city’s planners, the request to rezone is due to Malone’s desire to build a lodging facility in the future. The property, located near the intersection of Tyranena Road and Highway A, is currently going through the process of being annexed from the town of Lake Mills into the city.
Planner Dustin Wolff said it is not uncommon for a commercial entity to petition to rezone prior to the annexation being completed.
“They want to rezone the property to plan their business,” he said. “They are looking to obviously finalize or close on the property and they want to make sure they can get their zoning in order as soon as is practical.”
Wolff said any action by the city council to approve the zoning request would not occur until the annexation is complete.
According to Wolff, the parcel, which is within the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, has been noted as a place for a planned business zone in the city’s comprehensive plan “for many years.” The other three corners of the intersection have also been eyed for planned business zoning when or if the parcels are annexed into the city, he said.
The memo to city staff indicated a planned business district “is intended to provide for the orderly and attractive grouping at appropriate locations of commercial activities of a more general retail and wholesale nature, and of the office and service facilities serving a larger community trade area.”
“Once zoning is in place it will obviously need to go through the process when site plans, architecture, etc. is reviewed,” Wolff said. “But, they are looking to streamline their process by going through the public hearing now, a recommendation being made and then as soon as the council can get to it and putting the permitted zoning in place, that could save them upwards of 30 to 40 days which is certainly important for a commercial project.”
Commission member Catherine Bishop expressed concerns about having a lodging business within the planned business district.
“It seems like we’re trying to shoehorn lodging hospitality into this business district,” she said. “And what can occur or could occur under the planned business district anywhere in the city is that somebody could come in and build a 10-story hotel because that fits under this planned business district.”
Bishop did not feel comfortable moving forward with a recommendation without more information such as what type of lodging establishment would be built and the traffic impact.
One resident spoke during the public hearing, questioning the traffic impact of having a lodging establishment at the location, particularly vehicles that would enter and exit the property. She also mentioned the elementary school traffic that uses that intersection.
Wolff said no site plan, which would have that information, has been submitted for review. He mentioned any access to the property would need to be approved by Jefferson County since it would fall within its jurisdiction. The planner said if the development project moves forward, the property owner would need to know there are certain times in the morning and afternoon when there may be slight delays in vehicles exiting and entering the site.
“But until a formal application is made on any specific end user there’s not much for me to comment on,” Wolff said.
Commission Chair Pam Lazaris added the city does have standards for access points to properties and standards to not contribute to traffic concerns where any of the developments are occurring.
Other commission action:
• Recommended approving an amendment to Laughing Dogs Daycare, located on Industrial Drive in the business park, conditional use permit (CUP) to allow for overnight boarding. According to owner Jamie Almquist, the business had been offering overnight boarding for several years as she was not aware it was not listed on her CUP.
“I thought it would be a good time to update our conditional use permit,” she said.
As part of the CUP, no more than 20 canines are allowed to be boarded at one time and Almquist must comply with all Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulations and city ordinances.
During the public hearing for the amendment, a neighboring business owner and a resident who lives in the vicinity asked the commission to not recommend approval, citing noise violations from the dogs during the day and nighttime hours.
The commission members considered ways to mitigate the reported noise violations, but chose not to add any more restrictions to the CUP.
Bishop pointed out the public hearing and proposal was for allowing overnight boarding of dogs and not about addressing or fixing the noise created by the dogs at Laughing Dogs.
“Also, when we look at adding additional restrictions to this petition and not similar restrictions to the adjacent business owners, I wonder if that’s fair,” she said.