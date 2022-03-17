Several public improvements that were slated to be completed this year will be held off until 2023. The request to the Lake Mills City Council was made by city staff who want to take full advantage of new funding avenues.
“We’re not eliminating this year’s program – we’re deferring it,” said city manager Steve Wilke.
The city council approved a revision to the 2022 capital improvement plan at its March 15 meeting. Staff said this would allow the city to benefit from any funding it is eligible for through the bipartisan infrastructure legislation program.
“We’re doubling up next year hoping to capture the 80% grant and then make our money go further as we continue to stay in our program,” the city manager said. “It’s following along with the existing plans, it’s just delaying it a bit.”
Wisconsin will be receiving $1.29 billion over the next five years through the infrastructure legislation for the roads and bridges program.
“In a nutshell, we’re looking to go after as much funding as we can through the bill,” said Duane Vandermause, assistant public works director.
He said based on the most up-to-date information available the bipartisan infrastructure funding would offer municipalities an 80/20 split where 80% of the cost is paid for by the federal government and the remaining is funded through the municipality’s budget.
“If we are able to get 80% (federal) funding on an overlay project it’s like paying for a chip seal but getting that mill and overlay,” Vandermause said.
He said the city would still complete some of its yearly road maintenance program for this year as proposed including chip sealing, patching, concrete repairs and sidewalks. He said with the new proposal the city will hold off on getting asphalt bids and instead shift some of the money tabbed for 2022 asphalt work into 2023.
“Our goal is to try to get as much funding as possible and delay just a portion of the projects this year and then double up next year,” Vandermause said.
As part of the concrete work, all the city’s sidewalk handicap ramps will be brought into compliance. The assistant public works director said the application for the bipartisan infrastructure legislation money may require ramp compliance. Additionally, having the ramps brought into compliance now may put the city in a favorable position to be among the first municipalities to get the grants.
“We’re trying to be at the front end too because less people are going to apply at the front end than once you get down the road a ways so there’ll be money available for us,” said Wilke. “We’re hoping that because we’re prepared, because we have the data we can get in quick and have a better chance of funding.”
“This is a pretty intense time right now,” public works director Paul Hermanson said. “We’re trying to get ourselves positioned to get as much money, get as much done as we possibly can. It’s a multi-year thing but we’re in the chaotic period now and we’ll see what happens.”
Council approves taking part in PFAS study
Lake Mills will allow the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the city’s drinking water after the council unanimously voted in favor of the measure. In a letter to the city from the state DNR, the organization explained PFAS are environmentally persistent synthetic chemicals that have been in use since the 1950s. There have been identified human and environmental health concerns related to PFAS.
The DNR is asking municipalities to voluntarily allow the organization to conduct water sampling to assist public water systems and local communities that may be interested in learning if the municipal water supply is impacted by PFAS. The water samples will be analyzed at no cost to the community.
“This data is certainly going to be useful as the state and the nation looks at the issue and I think from that standpoint it’s extremely valuable for us to participate,” Hermanson said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing for us to do some testing now, find out where we’re at and then become part of the solution and figure out what has to happen next.”
The public works director said when the tests are completed, the results will be available for the public. He pointed out there has not been a standard for minimum contaminant levels for PFAS found in water.