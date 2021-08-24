In less than a year, families will be able to enjoy new pieces of play equipment at a popular community park.
The Lake Mills City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting accepted a donation of new playground equipment that will be located at Bartel’s Beach.
Lake Mills Grounds and Facilities Director Eric Schreiner said the donation for playground equipment goes back to the family of deceased former Lake Mills District Administrator Dean Sanders. The family decided it would like to donate funds for new playground equipment in memory of Sanders.
From that point, Schreiner said the local Rotary Club decided to fundraise for the project as did the Lake Mills Market and Lake Mills Community Foundation.
“From there, the funds escalated,” he said.
The play equipment will need to be purchased from Cambridge-based vendor Lee Recreation, LLC by the end of the month in order for the organizations to get a sale price; Schreiner said installation would likely not occur until April 2022.
According to the purchase order, the funds will be used to buy a modular play structure that will primarily serve children ages 5-12. The structure will have four decks, two slides, various climbing surfaces and a play panel wall. Other equipment being donated includes a stand-alone play panel wall, swings, kid force spinner and a volta inclusive spinner. These stand-alone pieces of equipment will serve children as young as 2.
Lake Mills Police Chief and Rotary Club member Mick Selck spoke on behalf of the organization. He said Sanders had been a Rotarian and “made a huge impact on this community as the superintendent of the school district. He was vital in getting the upgrades to all of the schools and he loved kids.”
Selck said many people left monetary donations to the Rotary Club per Sanders’ wishes.
Initially, the Rotary Club had looked at donating a single item for the Bartel’s Beach playground, he said. But as word spread, so too did the amount of donations for playground equipment.
Selck said the club believes the playground equipment will be a great asset for the community.
The Rotarian said the city would need to fund the poured-in-place foundation for the placement of the equipment.
“There’s about another $82,000 that will be assumed by the city if we build a specific type of handicap accessible playground,” said City Manager Steve Wilke. “We don’t have to do that but it’s probably a debate we will have during the budget process.”
Schreiner will not be able to move much of the existing Bartel’s Beach playground equipment to another city park because “they no longer can pass safety inspections. However, the pieces that do pass safety inspections, I will be repurposing to another park.”
The repurposed equipment the city plans to use at a different location includes the curlicue jungle gym and swing set, which are newer pieces at Bartel’s Beach.