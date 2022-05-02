As the city of Lake Mills continues to work on updating its comprehensive plan, the municipality will have to consider how it wants to use its land in addition to figuring out how many additional acres it will need to accommodate growth.
Dustin Wolff of Mead & Hunt, the firm the city has hired to create the comprehensive plan and survey, at the April 27 Lake Mills Plan Commission meeting said one of the meatier parts of the comprehensive plan is the land use chapters. The future land use maps indicate where and what type of growth the city wishes to see.
“The broad goal the city has set for itself is to provide a broad range of land use in a pattern that promotes efficient use of infrastructure and services and minimizes conflicts, having complementary uses, striving for harmony, and preserving property values,” Wolff said.
“Future land use is obviously how you’re going to be making decisions in the future,” the planner added.
Based on a 20-year compounded growth projection there will be an addition of 1,388 residents by 2040. Mead & Hunt believes the city will need an additional 252 total acres of land by that year in order to meet the demands of residential and non-residential growth.
“We’re going to have to find places to develop land to put housing or to provide for services, to provide for recreation or shopping opportunities or more employment opportunities,” Wolff said.
According to Brian Carranza, another planner with Mead & Hunt, based on the projected population growth the city will need a total of 576 housing units by 2040. If the city uses the density standard of four residential units per acre, it will require 144 more acres for residential land use.
“We want compact development because we want efficient use of the land for a variety of reasons,” Carranza said. “It ultimately gets tied back to smart growth.”
Wolff added a quarter-acre of land per residential development is actually not that compact, especially compared to the residential lots in the downtown area. Furthermore, he said the four residential units per acre is the trend developers have been seeing, including on development on the city’s east side.
Wolff said part of the residential future land use development are planned neighborhoods, which he said was something instrumental in the previously comprehensive plan. He explained these developments have a mix of housing ranging from multi- and two-family buildings to single-family homes.
“It goes back to not having every development be an island,” Wolff said. “It’s so you can live in an area that has been planned as such to have a variety of housing types for your needs at different points in your life. So, you don’t have to crisscross the community to meet the housing needs that you have.”
For example, someone may look to live in an apartment during their early adulthood and then move into a single-family residence. As they get older they may want to downsize into a smaller home or even into a condo or townhouse. With a planned neighborhood, the person could remain in that neighborhood the entire time because various housing options exist in that development.
“It also affords the opportunity to have other uses mixed in,” Wolff said, noting non-residential development could occur in the neighborhood such as a coffee shop, daycare or small offices.
In looking at the non-residential land use for commercial and industrial development, Mead & Hunt is estimating an additional 50-acres will be needed over the course of the next two decades.
“Obviously the needs for industrial use are going to be completely different than most or many commercial uses,” Carranza said. “But this is a good representation to keep that same ratio feel that the city currently has.”
Wolff said while there are still some smaller lots available in the industrial park, the city is out of large continuous tracts of land for industrial development. He said the community regularly gets requests from solicitors for industrial land or buildings.
According to him previously, companies would look for 10-acres of land to develop an industrial building and still have room to grow.
“Now what we’re seeing is people want 40, 60 or 80 acres to put a building on,” Wolff said. “Now people are building 150,000 square-foot buildings - that’s four acres under a roof. There’s a lot of logistics that go along with that, you know, parking areas, loading areas, perhaps product storage areas and then you have the infrastructure. We are going to have to have a conversation about what you want to achieve for the next 20 years for the employment side of the community.”
Additionally, he said the city needs to ensure there is enough land to accommodate existing businesses looking to expand. “If you don’t have a place for them, they’re going to leave your community,” Wolff said.
Survey comes under scrutiny
The city and its planning firm were criticized for its method of distributing information about the comprehensive plan survey at the plan commission meeting. The survey was available online beginning April 18 through the city’s website, however there has been outcry about the lack of public awareness that the survey exists, including during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Wolff said when people are reacting and saying they did not know about the survey, it’s due to the survey just being rolled out.
“The timing is such that if you send out the notice too soon people get angry because it’s not available,” he said. “We wanted to make sure it was available and ready to go, that it was live, and then timing it to be sent out in the utility bills.”
In addition to being posted on the city’s website, the survey link has been posted on social media and posters informing the public about the survey were given out for local businesses to display.
There had been questions as to why the city did not send out postcards to let residents know the survey would be posted, similar to what the Lake Mills Area School District had done for its facilities survey. Wolff explained it would be very costly to use that method, adding using the utility bills was the most efficient way to let people know about the survey.
In response to a question about why every residence was not sent a hard copy of the survey, Wolff again noted the cost and added any paper copies submitted would then need to be manually entered by city staff, describing the process to input the submitted survey responses being “just as if they were sitting down to take the survey themselves with the responses they are given.”
There has been no hard closing date for the survey but Wolff anticipates the bulk of the responses will likely be submitted through the middle of May with others trickling in the early part of June.
“We do want to engage with people as much as they’re willing to engage,” Wolff said.
The commission also asked Wolff for more information about the focus groups, specifically what businesses and organizations would be invited to participate.
Mead & Hunt plan to have the focus groups meet in May. Wolff clarified the focus groups are not public meetings.
“We want people to speak freely,” he said. “This is not a meeting with elected officials or appointed officials. This is a meeting with consultants about issues related to the comprehensive plan as it affects them. … We want to hear good and bad perspectives.”
According to Wolff the businesses and organizations being invited to the focus groups were suggested by city staff and the plan commission.
Commission member Michael Foster said he was concerned about what businesses and organizations were being invited to take part in the focus groups.
“It can be very hand-picked and very partisan,” he said. “And there’s going to be issues if we don’t have knowledge of who’s been contacted already and who said,’ OK, we’ll join.’”
Mead & Hunt agreed to provide the commission with a list of every business and organization contacted to take part in the focus group.