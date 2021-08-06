The Lake Mills City Council started the conversation, but took no action, at its Aug. 2 meeting on how to best use the $626,000 it received in coronavirus state and local recovery funds.
According to a memo from city manager Steve Wilke, he recommends the council focus on several areas that would impact residents such as technology upgrades to conduct joint live and virtual meetings, private utility payments, income replacement for businesses, and asset limited, income constrained and employed (ALICE) housing opportunities.
As the council looked at the possible approved uses for these one-time funds, council member Catherine Bishop said she would like to see the city apply the money to do “the most good for the most amount of people in the city.”
One of the considerations for the money is ALICE housing opportunities, which would create affordable homes and impact the city’s rental properties.
“Our goal is to move people out of apartments and into houses,” Wilke said.
According to him, most of the apartment rentals are $1,200 to $1,400 for basic apartments. If people are paying that much for rent, much of their income is tied up in that cost making it challenging to purchase a home.
Wilke said by having affordable homes, it would create apartment vacancies and potentially control the rent.
“The problem is rent is skyrocketing because there are no other options,” the city manager said. “(Renters) are in a vicious cycle right now because they’re spending all their money on rent.”
Wilke said police officers, firefighters and teachers are among the people who would qualify for ALICE houses. By using COVID relief funds, the city would allow some people the ability to borrow money to make down payments on affordable homes.
According to him, to get through the first two phases of ALICE housing the city would need at least $800,000. Wilke said the city already has $450,000 from tax incremental finance district no. 2 that could be used for ALICE housing. Adding some of the COVID funds could provide a substantial package for the Industrial Drive housing project.
Wilke said the one avenue he would like to see the city pursue is more technology upgrades for the council chambers to allow for both in-person and virtual meetings.
“In the long run I think that’s going to become important because people are going to expect to have virtual meetings in the future, or at least the potential to attend our meetings virtually,” the city manager said, adding he’d received quotes of roughly $42,000 to fund those upgrades.
Wilke also suggested the city could tag roughly $100,000 to $120,000 for rental assistance or downtown business assistance.
Council member Liesa Kerler said using the money for infrastructure improvements looked very appealing, “but when I looked at $626,000 and then we look at our capital improvement plan and (that amount) doesn’t get you very far.”
She suggested some of the COVID relief funds could be used to speed up the lead line replacement project..
Other suggestions for spending the money include upgrading or adding restroom facilities at the city’s parks and other improvements at parks.
While the council members suggested using some of the money to offset past-due utility payments from private residents, Wilke said in the past those who frequently have not paid these bills on time had the debt forgiven, but it did not change the habits of not paying on time.
So far, the city has been reimbursed approximately $10,000 to $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for technology upgrades, Wilke said. However, because Lake Mills was unable to spend the entire amount it was offered in that round of funding, the city transferred $40,000 in relief funds to Fort Atkinson.
The city has time to consider how it wants to spend the funds; the money needs to be spent before 2026.