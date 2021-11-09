While most people are not thinking about trips to the local at this time of year, instead focusing more on raking leaves and preparing for winter, the Lake Mills City Council at its Nov. 2 meeting heard a presentation about water testing protocols. The body took no action, though it was noted if an elected official or city staff member wanted to make the suggested changes, they would need to update the existing policies.
According to Susan Trier of the Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC), in the last five years Sandy Beach west had to be closed 10 times due to high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli). The beach would have also had an advisory level four times during that same time period. However, Trier said the city does not put forth advisories. This is one of the things JRLC would like to see instituted.
Trier said in 2016 the city and town of Lake Mills both had an informal agreement on creating consistent beach testing protocols. According to her this year both municipalities said they had never formally agreed to the measures. This has prompted the JRLC to create a formal agreement between the city and town on an official testing protocol. In addition to urging the creation of the testing protocol, JRLC also wanted to make some new recommendations to the process.
The organization’s representative suggested the city and town continue to use the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources guidelines, which suggest all E. coli testing be conducted through the state hygiene lab located in Madison.
“The state lab was very adamant that the E. coli test is the one that is the most effective for public health and safety,” Trier said. “This is the one that should be used; if you use it to test to close a beach you should use that test to lift (the closure).”
According to Trier, when the Town of Lake Mills notices high E. coli levels it closes its sole beach for a week before getting the water retested by the state hygiene lab to determine if the beach can reopen.
“(The town) is perfectly comfortable letting it sit closed for one week,” she said.
The city uses an in-house test that measures fecal coliform after the initial state test has been conducted, the JRLC representative said. Trier said the city continuously tests the water at the beach until the level of E. coli lifts.
“Or, until the week rolls around again and the state lab tests for E. coli,” she said.
Council member Liesa Kerler pointed out the fecal coliform test measures for E. coli and other coliform bacteria. Due to what the city’s in-house test gauges, the council member believed the city’s in-house test should be a sufficient measure to determine when the beach can reopen.
Trier admitted E. coli testing was not in her wheelhouse and was unsure if the coliform test gave a “black and white” result indicating yes or no if the water was clear of the bacteria or if the assessment calculated a percentage or level to show how much E. coli was present.
Kerler also pointed out having an in-house test saved the city a bit of time and allowed the beaches to open sooner. Trier noted timeliness was one factor to consider because while there is no cost to have the state hygiene lab conduct the E. coli test, the city does need to transport the sample to the lab.
City Manager Steve Wilke said prior to 2016, the city only conducted the in-house fecal coliform assessment to determine E. coli levels but since then, the city agreed to have a weekly water sample pulled by city staff and taken by a county employee to the state hygiene lab to measure the levels of the bacteria.
He noted while the town has decided to wait for the state lab to reassess any elevated E. coli levels, “they don’t have as busy of beaches as we do.”
In an effort to get the beaches back open as quickly as possible, Wilke said the city decided to conduct the follow-up assessments in-house using the coliform test.
“The debate (on testing protocols) usually centers around how long it will take someone to get a sample to the state and our guys generally don’t mind pulling the samples, but the time it takes for them to be gone from their other duties to deliver a sample to Madison is generally quite a bit of time if they’re doing it three, four, five times a week,” the city manager said.
In addition to the testing protocols, Trier said the JRLC feels it is critical for the city to post advisory signs when E. coli levels may be elevated but have not reached the level to require closing the beach. According to her, past conversations have indicated the city did not want to put up advisory notices since there are already “swim at your own risk” signs. However, Trier said the signs feature the sentence “no lifeguard on duty.”
“I don’t think that anyone going to Sandy Beach is going to read that sign and think, ‘Oh, that must mean water quality – swim at your own risk,’” she said, adding the Town of Lake Mills posts advisories at its beach.
Additionally, the JRLC would like the city to remove the Predicting Beach Conditions from its website and replace it with a PDF that lists information including why beaches get closed, what E. coli is and how it gets into a lake, common sense safety tips when using the lake, and a link to beach closures.