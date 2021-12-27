A Lake Mills City Council member at the Dec. 21 meeting suggested the city create an ad hoc committee to look at the long and short-term options for Mill Pond maintenance. No formal action was taken during the meeting, but there was discussion on possible future dredging of the body of water to remove built up sediment.
Catherine Bishop, who suggested creating the committee, said Lake Mills had a lot of information about dredging the pond including an engineering study, information from City Manager Steve Wilke, and feedback from Jefferson County land and water management that dates back to 2017.
Bishop said the city has a lot of information about dredging the Mill Pond including an engineering study, information from Wilke and feedback from Jefferson County land and water management. She said the ad hoc committee would look specifically at the Mill Pond and create a list of long- and short-term options for the body of water, and estimated costs and types of maintenance.
“I think we need to take into consideration a point of view that takes into consideration our citizens needs and wants for the Mill Pond,” she said. “I just think we need updated recommendations.”
Wilke said the Mill Pond has changed substantially in the past 40 years.
“There’s a lot of history there,” he said.
The 2017 engineering study of the Mill Pond and channel by Strand Associates found the sediment in the pond ranged from 0.5 to 4 feet and 0.5 to 2 feet in the channel. According to the study, an entire dredge of the pond and channel would remove 18,555 cubic yards of sediment. Strand Associates put forth the costs of various levels of dredging using either hydraulic or mechanical methods of removing sediment.
Furthermore, a 2018 memo from Wilke indicated the city could implement the following practices to maintain the Mill Pond either before or after dredging occurs. These included watershed management, pond aeration, alum treatment, water and habitat quality monitoring, and full restoration.
Wilke said the city council at that time chose to not move forward with dredging.
Council member Michelle Quednow noticed the pond aeration option listed in the memo was not recommended. Wilke believes it was not endorsed because the pond aeration would also require a certain amount dredging even if the aeration was conducted. But the city manager said the aeration could be conducted after a dredging and would prolong the period between dredgings to 30 or more years.
The council woman said considering the cost of dredging every 20 years, being able to go up to 50 years between dredgings would save money. Quednow felt the cost to aerate the Mill Pond would be less expensive than needing to dredge the Mill Pond every two decades.
Wilke also touched on the state of the channel connecting the Mill Pond with Rock Lake. The city has already submitted a pre-application to dredge the channel. He said there is some sand, silt and rocks that have filled in the waterway. According to Wilke the last time the channel was dredged was 1998
“We generally just reach in with a backhoe and dig that out,” the city manager said. “Normally they have a representative in this region that reviews those permits but they don’t have anybody here now so we had to send our pre-application into the pool at the state and wait and see what happens.”
Bishop said moving forward with dredging the channel is a good decision
During public comment Andy Palmer, whose property abuts the Mill Pond, said he has seen significant changes in the body of water. The resident believes the city needs a long-term and short-term strategy “or I think we’ll lose a gem of the city.”
Palmer said the Mill Pond once hosted many recreational activities for Lake Mills, though many of those activities have been moved to other places in the community. He feels it would be possible to revisit having the activities back to the Mill Pond.
Among the significant changes Palmer has noticed are low water levels and increased sediment in the water of the pond and the channel connecting the pond to Rock Lake. He is concerned if there are no solutions to these challenges, the Mill Pond may no longer be able to provide a place for recreation.
Other council action:
• Approved a resolution establishing a special revenue fund for affordable housing. The fund will be used to account for affordable housing expenses and revenues included in the city’s annual budget beginning next year.
• Approved appointing Sandra Bell as the city’s new treasurer/finance director.