EMS proposals per memo from Steve Wilke to city council

* except for 2B, all presented options would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023

1. Continue with the status quo of having LMEMS provide emergency medical services - one full-time director, advanced EMTs (AEMT) and crews with paid-on-premise (POP) and paid-on-call (POC) staffing.

2A. Consolidated fire/EMS department - combining the existing fire and LMEMS into one unit with two ambulances, each staffed by an AEMT and basic EMT at all times. Would require the addition of one full-time EMS deputy chief, six full-time AEMTs, four part-time POP basic EMTs/firefighters plus the current POC EMT and firefighters.

Daytime shift would be staffed by two AEMTs and two POP EMT-basic/firefighters; evening shift would be staffed by two AEMTs and two POC EMT-basic/firefighters. AEMTs would work a 24/48 hour shift and POPs would work 12-hour shifts. Use of POP and POC would be substantially reduced.

2B. Consolidated fire/EMS department gradual implementation - combining the two departments into one unit with two ambulances over the course of multiple years. After three years the department would have hired one full-time EMS deputy chief and six full-time AEMTs.

Initial daytime shifts would be staffed by two AEMTs and two POP EMT-basic/firefighters. Evening shifts would be staffed by one POP EMT-basic/firefighter and two POC EMT-basic/firefighter. AEMTS and POPs would work 12-hour shifts. Use of POP and POC would be substantially reduced.

3. Cooperating city departments with LMEMS and LMFD - creating a standalone EMS department with two ambulances in the city that is owned, financed and operated within the local government. The existing LMEMS staff would be used in conjunction with existing LMFD staff. This proposal would require the city to hire a full-time EMS director, full-time administrative assistant, six full-time firefighters/AEMTs, four part-time POP EMT basic/firefighters, and the current POC staff.

Daytime shifts would be staffed with two firefighter/AEMTs and two POP EMT basic/firefighters; evening shifts would be staffed by two firefighters/AEMTs and two POC EMT-basic/firefighters. Full-time firefighters/AEMTs would work 24/48 hour shifts and POP EMT basic/firefighters would work 12-hour shifts. Use of POP and POC would be substantially reduced.

4. Joint response agreement between LMEMS and LMFD - expanding on the mutual aid concept to an everyday joint response with LMFD supporting LMEMS for all calls. Both departments would be simultaneously dispatched to all pulseless non-breathers, unresponsive patients, multi-victim trauma incidents, and all motor vehicle crashes. Each ambulance would be staffed with two to four medically-licensed individuals. LMFD would respond to joint calls with its own ambulance.

This model would require LMFD to have three full-time firefighter/EMT responders at the department on shifts working 12-hour shifts and the LMEMS would need to have three full-time AEMT responders on shifts at the EMS on shifts with each on a 12-hour basis. Use of POP and POC would be reduced but the model heavily relies on part-time staff.

5. Joint response agreement with another municipal agency and LMFD - staffing would be a minimum of three full-time firefighter/AEMT responders on 12-hour shifts stationed at the LMFD and three full-time firefighters/AEMT responders on 12 hour shifts stationed at the community Lake Mills partners with. The staff would be supplemented by POP and POC firefighter/EMTs at all times. Each of the municipalities would have one ambulance.

6. Contract with a private service provider - private business would provide AEMT level of service with two ambulances, each shift would be staffed with an AEMT and an EMT-basic.