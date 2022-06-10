The Lake Mills City Council had its first look at six options for emergency medical services presented by City Manager Steve Wilke at the June 7 meeting. The memo crafted by Wilke had been available for viewing by the council members and the public for several days prior to the official meeting.
There was no action taken on choosing an EMS model and the council expects the topic to be discussed at future meetings.
While there was no substantial discussion on the proposals, Wilke pointed out that the biggest challenge for emergency medical services will be staffing.
“I think the staff is singularly the most important issue that we’re going to deal with here and how to put that in place and keep it operational and meet the demands of the community,” the city manager said.
Wilke said he tried to deal primarily with staffing when determining the options. He referenced a recent article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that indicated the staffing model currently used by the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services of paid-on-premise and paid-on-call no longer works.
Wilke said in 2013, LMEMS had 31 advanced EMTs (AEMTs) on staff; this year, the organization has 11 who are at that level.
The city manager added Lake Mills Fire Department has two paramedics, two emergency medical responders, three AEMTs, and 18 EMT-basic on staff.
“The rosters for both agencies are getting pretty thin, particularly during the daytime,” Wilke said. “I think it’s absolutely critical for us to consider seriously how we’re going to deal with that.”
He said the best option is to have full-time staff, which are part of the options he presented to the council.
Wilke believes three of the options will be the most viable in the long term: consolidating the fire and LMEMS into one department, consolidating the two departments at a more gradual pace, or creating a separate EMS department in the city and having it cooperate with the fire department. (See sidebar for the entire list of proposed options.) Each option requires hiring additional full-time staff.
“The key is picking up those six additional full-time employees and how we’re going to fund that,” he said.
Furthermore, Wilke said the city will also need to find a way to keep the full-time employees with the Lake Mills departments. According to the city manager, one of the ongoing challenges with the fire department is staff leaving once they are trained through Lake Mills they join the fire department in a different community.
Council Vice President Liesa Kerler noted with many EMS now needing full-time staff if it would cause difficulties in finding qualified candidates to fill the full-time positions.
“It just makes me wonder if we’re going to be assuming some level of transition. I’m not saying specifically the gradual option you’ve listed but there may be challenges in trying to staffing up right away,” she said.
Wilke believes there will be some staffing challenges right away but in the long-run the city will end up with a more stable operation. The city manager said to a certain extent there will be a substantial number of applicants between current members of the LMEMS and Lake Mills Fire Department.
Possible county funding would offset local costs
The city manager would like to keep the Jefferson County administration involved in the EMS conversation.
Wilke said the county would be able to serve as a tax levy sponsor to fund the emergency services. He explained the state allows the county to levy for emergency services, which allows it to either run its own emergency services or, as Jefferson County has been discussing, offering funding to municipalities emergency service providers similar to the library payments.
“They would look at the amount of expenses we have and then based on the types of expenses they fund us a certain amount,” he said. The city manager said in this structure, he would anticipate the city receiving $100,000 per year from Jefferson County if Lake Mills continues to run a $500,000 operating budget for fire and EMS. “It might be more than that but it’s hard to know right now.”
If the county would not levy the taxes the city may have to go to an operational referendum, where residents would vote on whether to exceed the local tax levy to fund the EMS and fire. Wilke said the council would need to approve a referendum question in August to make the November ballot.
“Overall the need for additional funds need to be discussed with the towns,” Wilke said, adding a meeting with the town chairs is set for June 16. “I also want to be able to have conversations with other cities in the county. … I know they’re all under stress.”