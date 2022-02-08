The Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services has given the city its notice. Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke at the Feb. 1 city council meeting said the EMS board of directors submitted a letter dated Jan. 19 providing 120-days notice of terminating the contract for emergency medical services with the city.
According to Wilke, the EMS will continue to provide services to the municipality until Dec. 31 even though it has issued the notice.
Town of Lake Mills Clerk Robin Untz said the town also received a termination letter from the EMS that had the same language.
The city issued a letter of termination to the EMS in November; the current contract between the two parties is set to expire at the end of the month.
“Staff has started to work harder at a lot of issues, they had a lot of pretty serious conversations about it,” Wilke said during the council meeting.
Following the meeting, Wilke said contract negotiations between the city and EMS have drastically changed from focusing on the cost per capita the organization was looking to charge the municipalities to a different set of issues “that make it really difficult for the city staff to make any new recommendations based on a model they suggested to us.”
Wilke said the EMS has a new consultant who, based on what the city manager has been told, said the organization could not continue under its existing model. The consultant has suggested a new service model but the city has yet to see the new proposed model. Wilke would like to see the proposal before the city council enters into any further discussion.
“But we are working on a timeline to have an ambulance service up on Jan. 1, 2023,” Wilke told the city council. “I don’t have time to wait so I’m going to start putting the plan in place immediately to be able to replace them.”
After the meeting, the city manager said in order to meet a timeline, certain actions have to be undertaken within the next month in case Lake Mills would need to create its own EMS service.
“One of (the actions) is certainly buying an ambulance,” Wilke said, noting the city may be able to use some of the COVID funds awarded to the municipality through the federal government. He said the city has multiple options for funding an EMS though will primarily be looking at the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
The city manager believes no matter what way the city moves forward with emergency medical services, whether it is able to negotiate terms with the LMEMS or needs to create its own EMS, full-time staff will be necessary.
A memo from Wilke to the council said city administration would begin to facilitate transitioning to an emergency response system that incorporates “fire, rescue, and emergency medical service into a team that provides these critical services in a cohesive, reliable, and professional manner.”
The memo said the goal is to determine the best option for consolidating the services into a single organization. Wilke wrote the 2013 fire department staffing study would serve as the base as a preliminary model for the structure.
In response to a request for comment from the LMEMS board, President Tom Murphy said at this time the organization was still in negotiations with the city and towns it serves.
Town of Lake Mills Chairperson Tom Buechel, when asked for comment also said the town board will continue negotiating with the EMS.
“Like any negotiation, the Town Board will do what is in the best interest of its residents to provide them with the best service at a reasonable price with whomever we are dealing with,” he said, noting the current contract remains in place until the middle of this year.