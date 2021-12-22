The contract between the Town of Lake Mills and Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services was again brought forward for discussion at the town board meeting. There was no formal vote at the Dec. 14 meeting but the town board Chairman Thomas Buechel said the town will move forward with negotiating an agreement between the two entities.
The LMEMS, which is contracted to provide emergency medical services with the city and town of Lake Mills, presented its annual costs to the town board in early October. The amount for 2022 would be $29,070; in 2021 the town was asked to budget $13,496 for the LMEMS.
The town did put that amount in its approved 2022 budget but did not move forward with renewing the contract with the EMS.
Likewise, the city approved the financial request for 2022’s service but did not renew the contract. The city and LMEMS have been working to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.
LMEMS Service Director David Larsuel asked why the town was concerned that the city was looking to renegotiate the contract.
“If the city can negotiate $10 (per capita) why should our cost be more expensive than the city’s,” said Buechel. “We’re going to fight for our residents.”
The $10 was just an example of a possible negotiated cost. Per the EMS, the new charges for the municipalities is based on a $15 per capita cost.
“I just have a hard time with a 115% increase,” the town chair said. “Fire went up 15% and that was high.”
Larsuel said increasing the cost was not a decision taken lightly. He added the cost to the town is still much lower than any other EMS provider in Jefferson County.
Tom Murphy, president of the LMEMS group, said the service provider needed to increase the costs because it can no longer continue to operate at a loss and the only way to make a profit is through the contracts it has with the city and town. Furthermore, Murphy pointed out regarding negotiations with the city of Lake Mills, the EMS will continue to fight for the price based on the $15 per capita “because that is what is needed.” He also said factors other than cost were being considered in the contract discussions between the LMEMS and city.
Murphy said the EMS board would give its word that if the city were to negotiate the per capita price down, the town’s cost would also reflect that same per capita amount.
In the past, the LMEMS has said the significant price increase is due to not having any costs increases in the past several years, the need to pay more to retain staffing, and the need to purchase a new ambulance.
According to town Clerk Robin Untz the existing contract expires at the end of June. The agreement renews annually but either party can put forth a non-renewal notice 120 days prior to the automatic renewal.
Road conditions reviewed
Corey Horton with civil engineering company raSmith said based on the pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) review results, 19.8% of the town’s 38 miles of roads were rated as poor while 54.3% require maintenance and 25.9% were scored as being in excellent condition. Horton said it would cost the municipality approximately $919,000 to reconstruct 7.16 miles of road, which he suggested should be part of capital projects. The cost to maintain the 19.78 miles or road that fell within the score of 5-8 on the 10-point scale would be approximately $343,000; Horton suggested this could be put in a yearly road maintenance budget.
The raSmith representative created three five-year plans where the town would spend $80,000, $100,000 and $120,000 each year to pay for road reconstruction and maintenance.
“This isn’t a plan to fix everything tomorrow, that cost would be astronomical,” Horton said.
He suggested gradually increasing the amount of money budgeted for roadwork each year with a focus on maintaining the roads to a condition so there isn’t a need to do an entire reconstruction as often. Additionally, Horton urged the town to look at using grants and other funding to pay for the larger road reconstruction capital projects.
Other board action:
• Approved a request for the annual Knickerbocker Festival to have activities on Rock Lake and a picnic license for the event.
• Approved increasing the boat launch fees to $8 for a daily pass and $60 for an annual permit.
• Requested Meliza Ritacca add more details to her conditional use permit application for a dog breeding and kennel facility and bring it back to the board at a future meeting.