A group of families who home school their children will now be considered a Class B user of the Lake Mills Community Center after the Lake Mills City Council overturned a denial issued by City Manager Steve Wilke.
Niki Englert in early October applied on behalf of FLY Homeschool Community to rent the community center on Oct. 18. As part of the application, Englert noted the group was a Class B user. Wilke denied the request for the homeschool group to be sanctioned as a Class B user. FLY went before the council at its Nov. 2 meeting to appeal the decision.
The appeal was approved 3-2 with Greg Waters and Liesa Kerler casting no votes.
The Lake Mills Community Center policy handbook said Class B users include groups whose membership is composed of at least 50% Lake Mills residents and have been sanctioned group by the city manager. Outside of that information, there is no clear definition of a Class B user or sanctioned group. Englert said based on the group being required to have at least half of the members be Lake Mills residents, the FLY Homeschool Community should qualify as a Class B user.
During public comment, eight people whose families are part of the FLY group asked the council to reverse Wilke’s decision of denying it the status of class B user.
Wilke, who inherited the policy when he was hired as city manager, said the denial of the application was because the group lacked an organizational structure. Based on past practices, he did not feel FLY met the parameters to be considered a Class B user. Wilke said FLY had three options: create some type of board or organized structure, get sponsored by an already sanctioned group, or ask the city to change the policy.
Englert took issue with the requirement to have an organizational structure to be a Class B user since the policy does not say it needed to be considered a sanctioned group.
“So, we feel like we’re stumbling over that,” she said.
The Lake Mills woman said FLY does not have a formal organization structure but is informally organized. She said the group has meetings, methods of communication and all know one another. Englert went on to explain FLY is composed of families who homeschool their children. According to her, each family provides instruction to their own children but the families enjoy being able to gather as a large group to allow the children to work on group projects, take part in a book club or have social activities like game time.
She said asking to have an October gathering was to get the ball rolling; FLY would like to have a space where the families could meet weekly or bi-weekly. Previously, the families in the homeschool community would meet at each other’s homes, park shelter and last year used office space at a Jefferson business, but that was no longer an option as the business has expanded.
“What would be the detriment to see a large group of Lake Mills using the community center as a Class B user,” Englert said.
City Attorney Dan Drescher agreed the policy language was very ambiguous, but the treatment of the policy has been consistent. Furthermore, the desire for a Class B user to have an established organized structure is because groups with an overseeing board are more likely to have some type of insurance and indemnification of the city.
“There is the potential for liability and loss for the city,” he said.
Additionally, the city attorney said the community center policy statement outlines the building is designed for government meetings, civic meetings and public events. Drescher said Wilke has used this policy statement as a guideline to determine who is considered a Class B user.
Englert went on to say the city providing space to the large group could be a huge benefit.
“We are a large group who are active and engaged community members, we all love living here, we would be grateful and a shining example of the community,” she said.
Kerler noted her concern with granting the homeschool group the Class B user status; she questioned whether it was fair to those groups who fall under Class C or D, which are required to pay to use the community center.
“While the policy is vague it clearly gives the city manager discretion to make the decision on sanctioned vs. non-sanctioned groups,” she said.
Council members suggested looking at the more than 20-year policy at a future meeting to determine if it should be updated.