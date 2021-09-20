A lake issue that has been pushed to the side by previous Lake Mills Town Boards will likely be addressed in the near future. Board Chairman Thomas Buechel at the Sept. 14 board meeting said he would like to see the body focus on making improvements to the Miljala Channel, an inlet on the western side of Rock Lake.
This item came before the board as part of a discussion on the annual Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC) goals.
After looking at the initial list, Buechel noted there were many goals listed by the JRLC but did not see a plan on how each would be accomplished. He believed focusing on one item and completing it is imperative so the body is not focused on too many directions and “just spinning its wheels.”
According to the town chairman, the Miljala Channel should be the major focus for the JRLC.
“I want to see from the JRLC the pros, the cons, a good plan for solving the issue,” he said. “And get it taken care of so nobody else has to deal with it for a long, long time. I feel it’s a disservice … to push this on to any further boards.”
Susan Trier, who represented the JRLC at the board meeting, agreed with Buechel on the need to address the channel. She also agreed with his comment that grant money should be pursued to fund the project. However, the JRLC cannot obtain any surface water grants that would assist in paying for work on the Miljala Channel.
“We are trying to support the Rock Lake Improvement Association, which actually does have standing to get the grant and they are working on it,” she said.
Trier added there are challenges in getting any type of dredging grants for the Miljala Channel after the town chair said at some point the waterway would need to be dredged.
As part of the project, the board approved having the JRLC looking into the types of tests necessary for the channel, what company could conduct the tests and how much it would cost to have these tests conducted.
Town Supervisor Jim Heinz said there were a variety of tests that could be conducted on the channel ranging from looking at the sediment to examining the types of heavy metals found in the waterway. He said the more expansive the testing, the greater the cost.
“Personally, I feel this is committee work and it’s something the JRLC should be working on and it falls within the scope of that project,” Buechel said.
Extra-territorial zoning could be re-examined
Heinz said recently an individual has been looking to purchase the closed Lake Mills Liquor-Locker and proposing to make it a meat market and slaughterhouse. According to the town supervisor, the person looking to open the business contacted the City of Lake Mills zoning administration and was informed the site was zoned as planned business and the meat market/slaughterhouse would not be allowed per city zoning.
Heinz then contacted the city zoning administrator to share the view that this was incorrect based on the interpretation of the extra-territorial zoning (ETZ) agreement.
According to the supervisor, the agreement states any zoning that existed when the ETZ went into effect 20 years ago remained under that zoning. As the liquor-locker is still within the town limits, its zoning remains the same and allows for a meat market.
Heinz informed the potential buyer they should go through the ETZ board and get approved to have that business located there before making a purchase of former Lake Mills Liquor-Locker.
Additionally, Heinz said Sandy Beach Road residents are getting mixed information. Resident on that road had asked if they could drill a new well and info was forwarded to the supervisor. The city has no say on single-family homes on south growth area – Jefferson County and town zoning applies to those properties.
“ETZ doesn’t have anything to do with the south growth area, only the north,” he said. “And the city only has zoning authority in the north, not the south growth area.”
The supervisor suggested the ETZ and town board have a “meeting of the minds’” to get these challenges resolved.
Heinz was unsure if it’s worth having the agreement anymore because property owners in certain town areas are being told they need to annex into the city if they desire to make changes, “which is not what the agreement states,” Heinz said.
Buechel said based on the best of his knowledge, the city and town ETZ was the only current one within Jefferson County.
The board felt it may be best to re-examine the ETZ and determine how many areas within the town that are impacted by it.