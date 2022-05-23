Lake Mills restaurants looking to have tables and chairs on the sidewalk will no longer need to go through the process of a public hearing. The city council voted May 17 to amend the existing sidewalk cafe ordinance; it was the third reading of the changes, which were brought forward by council member Catherine Bishop.
The amendment removes the requirement to have a class I public hearing notice published in the local newspaper. Instead, the license application will undergo administrative review before getting a final approval by the council. Bishop believes removing the public hearing helps the city and the applicant.
She mentioned during a previous meeting the council had discussed whether the removal of the public hearing would reduce the likelihood of constituents being able to bring forward any concerns they had about the application.
“My position is that it doesn’t remove hearing from constituents,” Bishop said. “We still have public comment portions every meeting.”
Council Vice President Liesa Kerler said she did not have a problem with streamlining the public notice process but did not agree with the proposed decreased license fee.
Bishop’s amendment to the ordinance would charge the cost for a new or renewal sidewalk cafe license application to $75, a $25 decrease from previous years. Council President requested to amend that amount and bring it back to $100. He felt the fee was equitable for all businesses noting the city charges non-profit organizations a $40 fee to use the parks and if a non-profit uses the city parks more than twice a year, it will pay more than what a business owner would pay for the yearly license.
Bishop did not agree with resuming the $100 fee because it puts “business owners back to where they were before for this year and for the struggles they’ve had the last couple of years with COVID. And I want a little bit of incentive to try something new.”
The council voted in favor of leaving the sidewalk cafe license fee at $100 with Bishop voting against changing her amendment to the ordinance.
The entire council did unanimously approve the removal of the public hearing requirement.
Other council action
• Approved seasonal lease agreements with Crawfish Junction and Doyle’s Dogs to sell food at Sandy Beach Park for the summer months. City Manager Steve Wilke said food trucks have been present at the park for the past three years.
As part of the lease agreements, vendors pay the city an hourly rate of 5% gross sales for each period of use during the term of the contract. According to city staff, in 2020 the city was paid a total of $2,345 from vendors. In 2021, the city collected $891 from the vendors’ gross sales.