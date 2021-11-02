The owners of a historic property that once served as a hotel for people visiting Lake Mills are seeking to turn a rooming house into a 9-unit apartment building.
The city planning commission at its Oct. 26 meeting discussed the developing and rezoning the Bayberry Inn, 265 S. Main Street, owned by Barry Luce. It recommended approval of the rezoning of the property with a planned development district overlay (PDD).
City planner Dustin Wolff said the rooming house is currently zoned as single-family residential and needs to be rezoned as multi-family residential. He believes that decades ago the city zoned all residential properties on Main Street as single-family lots despite what type of housing was on the property.
Pete Weston, of The Design Alliance Architects located in Fort Atkinson, represented the project at the meeting and noted the development has been worked on “for a number of years.”
“The plan for rezoning allows the door to be opened to remodel the building for a smaller number of occupants and I think a softer use,” Weston said.
The architect said the project has also been presented to the Wisconsin State Historical Society and indicated the organization is on board with trying to resurrect the former hotel.
Luce requested the project be placed under the PDD as it allows the city to grant exemptions from local building and site regulations.
Wolff said the PDD would allow for more latitude for improvements to the existing building and site.
Among the reasons for the PDD is because the proposed apartments would be smaller than the city’s minimum square footage requirements, the site does not meet the minimum lot width, it does not meet the density requirements, and it has an irregular lot configuration.
“This is a challenging issue because it’s an existing building and it’s probably something we would not entertain if someone was looking to build a new facility out there and exceed the density requirements,” Wolff said. “It does come down to the character of the neighborhood and context and appropriateness related to that.”
Wolff explained the next step in the process would be a decision by the city council; if the rezoning application is approved, the petitioners would need to submit updated plans to the city to obtain building permits.
During the public hearing for the rezone, a neighboring property owner presented photos of the building’s current condition. The man noted the current condition of the rooming house including windows and eaves in need of repair and a crumbling foundation.
“In my opinion, this should just be torn down and a single-family residence put up,” he said.
Another community member, who knows the property owners, said Luce loves restoring old buildings “and has done an outstanding job in this community with many, many buildings.”
Luce and his partner, Tom Boycks, have worked to restore the Fargo Mansion Inn and several downtown buildings including the ones currently occupied by The Grist and The Corner Mercantile.
The community member said it has taken quite a bit of time to get everything in place to redevelop the rooming house into an apartment building, especially the requirements for retaining the historic nature of the structure. Additionally, he said there have been setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Boycks also spoke during the public hearing and admitted the couple has let the Bayberry project fall behind.
“We’ve had ups and downs just like anybody else,” Boycks said. “All we’re asking is that we take this property and bring it back as the Cottage Hotel Apartments.”
Furthermore, he said the owners would work diligently with the state historical society to ensure its requirements were met. According to him, all the tax credits through the historical society have already been approved.
“And they would be with us every step of the way,” he said.
“We’re totally on board to do whatever is asked of us,” Boycks said.
The commission also:
• Approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Badger Chevrolet-Buick, which is looking to double in size. The vehicle business is seeking significant expansion to the business by adding approximately 12,500 square feet to the existing 11,750 square foot structure plus additional parking.
Jim Triatik, an architect who is working with business owner Neal Ruffing, said the building expansion would include for four new service bays, two new “quick lube” service bays, a vehicle detailing area, and parts storage.
“We want to get started as soon as possible,” the architect said.
• Approved a condominium II plat for a duplex structure at 961 and 963 Reed Street. This allows the owner of the property to have the residences to be sold as two condos instead of continuing to be rented as a duplex.