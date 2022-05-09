The city of Lake Mills will be issuing general obligation bonds to complete several projects that had been approved in November as part of the 2022 budget. The council approved at its May 3 meeting issuing up to $1.8 million in general obligation corporate purpose bonds.
City manager Steve Wilke said in talking with representatives from Ehlers, a public finance advising firm, it was recommended the municipality move quickly in getting the bonds issued since “just about everybody’s starting to go out for bonds now before prices start to rise.”
The bonds will be used to fund four of the five previously-approved projects. The council turned down issuing $315,000 of the total bonds to pay for a new compositing site, which was deemed a garbage disposal project. Wilke said the money was to purchase property for a new yard waste location; currently city residents can dispose of yard waste at the site on Stony Road. Council member Steve Fields was the only person who voted in favor of the resolution.
The city manager said there are several options the city has been reviewing, but the properties would need to undergo wetland delineation and purchase negotiations.
Council Vice President Liesa Kerler asked if there was a timeline for the project. She said while the council approved the $300,000 in the 2022 budget, she was curious if the project could be delayed. Wilke said it would be possible to postpone the project.
“I don’t think we could rush it,” he said, adding even if the money couldn’t be used this year it would be advisable to borrow the funds now while interest rates are lower.
Council member Catherine Bishop shared some of Kerler’s concerns and mentioned there had been previous discussion on having the new compost site located near the future wastewater treatment facility. The city has not yet purchased a site for the future facility.
“How would this further that goal and also paying towards that wastewater treatment plant studies and estimates and land acquisition,” Bishop said.
Wilke said there is an expectation that land would be purchased for the treatment facility and a portion of that property would be designated as the composing site. The designated compost land would be paid for from the bond sales instead of the wastewater treatment plant funds. Each facility would contribute to the costs of site studies.
The city manager said the city does have a preferred location for the wastewater treatment facility and “are working towards that.”
“In thinking about this and wondering about the purchase of the land without any plans, it seems a little concerning to me,” said council member Michelle Quednow. “I understand that at this time we’re at a place where it might be advantageous for us to use bonds to purchase this land because it’s at a lower interest rate but oftentimes we’re running into the problem where we’re buying or we’re paying things with the idea that there is a plan coming. I feel uncomfortable with spending the amount of money listed here without a plan … it feels irresponsible to pay for something this large without a plan.”
The projects that will be funded with the general obligation bonds are $505,000 for general street improvements (Oak Street reconstruction and sidewalk maintenance); $685,000 for fire department equipment (scheduled fire truck replacement and personal protective equipment); $85,000 for parks and grounds projects (base for new playground equipment at Bartel’s Beach); and $210,000 for water system projects (water assets for Oak Street project).
“I’m surprised that we’re just getting all these resolutions with no background documentation from the city manager or the city staff,” said Bishop, who brought forward concerns about projects funded by the bond sales. “Yes, we may have discussed it in budget proceedings but that was more than six months ago that we had the bulk of those meetings.”
Additionally, she had questioned why the bond amounts were greater than what the council had originally approved. Bishop pointed out the $85,000 cost to install the playground base was approximately $3,000 more than what the council had approved for the 2022 budget.
Wilke said part of the cost increase was due to inflation that has occurred since the budget was approved. The city manager also said the prices for each project also include the sale price of the bonds.
Other council news:
• Approved a $175,000 tax incremental district (TID) reimbursement grant to Tyranena Properties for site work at 203 N. Main St. The reimbursement was part of the approved developer’s agreement between the business and the city.
• Appointed council and city representatives to various boards, committees and commissions.