Residents interested in running for local public office in the spring election can begin circulating nomination papers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Nomination papers can be obtained from the local municipal clerk, the school district office or the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
All candidates will need to complete a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy, and nomination papers for nonpartisan office. Those who sign the nomination papers must live in the candidate’s district; they do not need to be registered voters but must be eligible to vote.
Signers must give their complete address (house number, street and municipality — no post office boxes), and must list the municipality of residence. For a signature to be valid, state law requires the signer to legibly print his or her name in a space provided next to his or her signature, which must be dated including the year.
The candidate does not need to circulate the nomination papers and individuals circulating the nomination papers do not need to live in the district or municipality. Circulators are only required to be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older on the date of circulation, and not otherwise disqualified as an elector by the provisions in State Statute 6.03.
Additionally, the City of Lake Mills requires all people who file nomination papers to file a statement of economic interests (SEI) form that can be obtained from the city clerk or the city website.
All the forms need to be turned in to the appropriate person by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Incumbents who choose not to run for re-election must submit a notification of non-candidacy to the appropriate party no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. If any incumbent files non-candidacy paperwork after that date an extension for candidacy paperwork will be granted.
The general election will be Tuesday, April 5. If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The following local seats will be on the spring ballots:
Lake Mills School Board: two seats (incumbents Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney)
City of Lake Mills: District 1 Councilperson (incumbent: Steve Fields); District 2 Councilperson (incumbent: Michelle Quednow)
No board positions for the Lake Mills Town Board or Milford Town Board are up for election in 2022. The clerk for the Aztalan Town Board did not reply by to the request for information by deadline.
In addition to local offices, all Jefferson County Board seats are up for election in the spring.
The districts currently representing the local communities are 2 (Milford and Town of Waterloo, incumbent Mike Kelly), 11 (Aztalan, incumbent Jeff Johns), 14 (City of Lake Mills, incumbent Anita Martin), 14 (City of Lake Mills, incumbent Kirk Lund), 15 (Aztalan and Town of Lake Mills, incumbent Steve Nass). As of Nov. 18, none of the incumbents have filed non-candidacy paperwork.
According to the county website, those interested in running for county board can also start circulating nomination papers Dec. 1 and must complete the paperwork by Jan. 4. The required documents, which can be found on the county website, include a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy, nomination signature form and county code of ethics. All completed forms must be filed with the Jefferson County clerk.