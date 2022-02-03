Trying to rent one of Lake Mills’ 25 public boat lifts is a lot like attempting to get Green Bay Packers season tickets - you stand by on a waiting list until a current lessor is no longer eligible or willingly gives up the lift.
The Lake Mills City Council at its Feb. 1 meeting voted down a recommendation by the parks board to completely remove the highly-demanded lifts.
Eric Schreiner, the city's facilities and grounds supervisor, was not in favor of the parks board’s recommendation, noting the potential loss of revenue.
The annual price per each boat for a lift lease in 2021 was $1,325 The city collected $33,125 in lease fees last year, generating 20% of the parks department’s annual revenue.
Schreiner said at the Feb. 1 council meeting it wasn’t clear what might be cut from the park budget to make up for the lost revenue.
Council member Michelle Quednow, who serves on the parks board, said the board does not really want to see the lifts removed. Rather, it wants to gather as much feedback as possible on the issue, she said.
Multiple people, including current lift lease holders, provided responses on the issue during public comments with nearly all disagreeing with the recommendation.
The renters spoke about the fairness of the process and how they, too, had to wait more than a decade before getting a lift.
According to a memo to the council from Schreiner, approximately 155 people are on the boat lift wait list. The person who has been on the list the longest was added in 2006.
Neal Shade said he’s neither for nor against the removal of the boat lifts but is opposed to the rules, regulations and policies in place for renting a lift that he feels are not defined and left open to interpretation. Quednow agreed with that assessment.
Shade said he believes a document created in May 2011 was inadequately worded to “provide for the unbiased governance” of the lifts. Shade pointed out, for instance, that one of the rental requirements is for the renters to reside in the city between April 15 and Sept. 15 but does define what residing in the community means.
“Does that mean you have to be here every day? Does that mean you just show a piece of mail with your name on it? Can I leave during the week and be here just on the weekends?” he inquired.
According to city staff, nine of the 25 lifts are rented to people who are permanent Lake Mills residents.
“When the city decides to manage a resource, it must by law have a clear and concise plan for the management of that resource,” Shade said, noting he did not believe the current document meets those requirements.
Doug Applequist is among those who rents a lift and does not live in the city year-round but does have a residence at the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park. He said he understands the frustration of people who were on the waiting list “but there’s many of us who waited 10 to 15 years for a boat lift. To have it all of a sudden taken away - is that fair?”
Applequist suggested that the city create two separate wait lists - one for residents and one for non-residents. He believes this process could also be used to equally divide the boat lift renters between the two cohorts.
He did not agree with the concept of creating a yearly raffle for lifts because once people obtain a lease they often have to invest money into the city-owned lift, which can include making modifications to ensure their boat fits the lift and purchasing a canopy.
Additionally, if people get a lift one year and not the next, they would need to find somewhere new to store their watercraft.
Shane Moen, a local resident who leases a lift, said having them available had multiple benefits to the city. In addition to providing revenue the lifts decrease the number of people using the Sandy Beach boat launch and also bring additional people to the community who then spend money locally.
“In my opinion the only reason this is being discussed tonight is there are some individuals that do not want to wait on the waiting list,” he said.
Quednow said the responses will help the parks board gather information “and really build from that a good solid understanding of what would be in everyone’s best interest.”
“There are going to be difficult decisions made in this way and we recognize as a board that the policy that has been in place for many years has been working for some and not working for others,” she said. “I think they are trying to find some equity in how this is done.”
Quednow said the board has looked at options such as a lottery or the system used by the city of Oconomowoc where the lifts are only rented to city residents who must provide proof of residency and boat registration; only one slip per address is permitted. Additionally, Oconomowoc charges $10 plus taxes annually to be put on the wait list.
Quednow said she would like the parks board to compile the options so the council can explore all of the information before making any decisions.
Council Vice President Steve Fields agreed he would like the parks board to look at everything before sending a resolution to the board.
“This will send shockwaves to a lot of people,” he said.
Other council action:
• City manager Steve Wilke provided an update on the city’s wastewater treatment plant facility, which the municipality is looking to either renovate or build a new facility. He shared received correspondence from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources indicating it would accept either a remodel or new building.
The city has also received a tentative multi-discharge phosphorus variance from the DNR. Wilke said if the variance is approved, the municipality would be given an extension on how soon it needs to either upgrade the existing wastewater treatment plant or build a new one.
• Determined it would interview three firms that responded to a request for proposals to conduct a search for a new city manager.
• Approved the recommended public involvement plan for the comprehensive plan update.