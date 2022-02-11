The Lake Mills Public Works Department made its pitch for federal funding that had been allocated to the city during the Feb. 8 Public Works Board meeting. The board took no action at the meeting but was given background on how the department would like to use a portion of the funds.
Public Works Director Paul Hermanson said the department would like to use some of the approximately $636,000 provided to Lake Mills through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to repair water mains on Owen Street, Grove Street and C.P. Avenue. According to Hermanson, the ARPA money can be used for water and sewer projects; the funds must be used by the end of 2024.
The city staff pinpointed these roads because they are where most of the water main breaks have been occurring in recent years. According to data provided by Hermanson, since 2010 there have been 9 water main breaks on Owen Street, 8 on Grove Street, 8 on North C.P. Avenue and 7 on South C.P. Avenue.
Matt Hoslet, a representative of engineering firm Strand Associates, said the scope of work on Owen Street would run from Fargo to East Lake streets. The city would have two options for the road – installing a water main trench and making updates to the mains or installing a water main trench and full pavement replacement with preliminary estimated costs of $280,000 and $293,000 respectively.
Hoslet said the work on the portion of Grove Street from East Park Place to Jefferson Street would entail replacing all the water mains, service lines, and hydrants, and patching the road where necessary. He said the estimated cost for this project is approximately $470,000.
Similar to Owen Street, the C.P. Avenue project had two options, said Hoslet. The first alternative for work on South C.P. Avenue, from East Lake to Jefferson streets, would be to replace the water mains and install a water main patch; the preliminary cost estimate for the work was $270,000. The second alternative would be more expansive; along with the water main replacement and patch, replacing all the pavement, and installing 480 feet of curb on the west side of the road. The estimated cost for this work was $375,000.
According to Hermanson, none of the three streets are budgeted on the city’s long-range capital improvement plan.
“Though it hasn’t made the capital improvement plan yet, it has been on our radar because of the water main breaks,” said assistant public works director Duane Vandermause. “There aren’t any lead service (lines) here so it hasn’t risen to the level some of the other streets have.”
City manager Steve Wilke said he’s also asked the city council to consider giving some of the ARPA money to the department for the water main projects on Owen Street, Grove Street and C.P. Avenue.
“These have all jumped to the top of our list,” Wilke said. “We really are trying to make sure that we get to these.”
Hermanson pointed out multiple city departments are eligible for the ARPA funds and are vying for a portion of the federal money.
“We’re not trying to pit one group against the other, we understand there’s X amount of money and X amount of needs and we need to see how they line up,” the public works director said.
Wilke said once the city determines how it will spend the ARPA money, the focus will shift to the bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act funds and how to obtain and spend those funds in Lake Mills.
The city currently does not know how much infrastructure money it will receive but overall there is $55 billion for drinking water, which can be used for lead service line replacements, and $110 billion for local roads and bridges. Hermanson said according to what he has read the latter funding will focus on greenhouse gases, public transportation, rail, airports and seaports, and electric vehicles.
“The one that probably jumps out for us is probably electric vehicles,” Hermanson said. “They are putting a number of dollars into that category to put in charging stations, etc.”
He said once the particulars are released “we are not going to stand in the back of the line for this money… we are going to be going after it because, as you saw, we’ve got things we can spend it on.”