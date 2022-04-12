The city is beginning the process of looking at what type of improvements would be needed if it builds a roadway off Highway 89 south that would be adjacent to St. Paul’s Church and School. During its April 5 meeting the Lake Mills City Council chose to table any action and have the public works board make a recommendation on a proposal from Traffic Analysis & Design Inc. to complete a traffic impact analysis.
City manager Steve Wilke said the city had been interested in building Untzhaven Lane, which would go through Lake Mills School District-owned property, since the construction of St. Paul’s Church and School. Before the roadway can be built, an analysis of the intersection must be completed.
“The state will require us to do the analysis anyway so this brings forward the opportunity to start that project,” the city manager said.
He said the study would be paid for out of the special assessment account and filed against both St. Paul’s and the Lake Mills School District. According to an agreement between the city and traffic firm, the cost for the analysis would be $6,481.
The analysis would look at the existing traffic and forecast the traffic impact of any development in that area, including a possible new LMASD academic building for grades 3-5.
Wilke explained the consultant would use the international transportation engineers documents to determine how many traffic movements would come out of a school at any given time period. The analysis could also determine the traffic impact of any other developments in that area.
Based on the preliminary review of those numbers, the firm would decide what type of improvements would be needed at the intersection in order to add Untzhaven Lane.
However, Wilke believes the best option would be extending South CP Avenue to Highway 89.
“But, I don’t know if that will end up being a final option,” he said.
Council member Liesa Kerler said based on her recollection regarding discussion about the possibility of extending CP Avenue “is in our long-term plan and has been for many years in our long-term transportation plan.” Additionally, the city has applied for an economic development grant to fund the potential road extension.
She said the city would still want to bring a street through to Highway 89. According to the council member, it is the connection to the highway triggering the traffic impact analysis requirement.
“Through the special assessments and grants it would give us a great opportunity to leverage a lot of money at a very low cost for us,” Wilke said.
Council member Catherine Bishop noted her displeasure with moving forward with the traffic analysis.
“We don’t even know that there’s going to be a school there but we’re contemplating spending over $6,000 on a study,” she said.
Wilke said the city could still build the road off of Highway 89 even if a school is not built at the proposed intersection.
“It’s not necessarily tied to that, particularly if we get that (economic development) grant,” he said. “Even if the school referendum doesn’t pass I would think that you would want to have that information available and be ready to go putting those improvements in.”
Bishop said the city has yet to address the fact it does not own the land where Untzhaven Lane is expected to be built nor has it considered the fact the road would have to cross a portion of the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail. She said if CP Avenue were extended, it would run parallel to the path needed to access the bike trail.
“There has been no discussion on preserving those natural resources,” Bishop said.
Due to those factors, she was currently not in favor of moving forward with the traffic impact analysis.
Wilke said he had no problem with waiting a bit longer to contract for a traffic impact analysis though does not want to wait until November, when the school district building referendum is anticipated to go before voters.