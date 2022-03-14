There will be no changes to the slow no wake on Rock Lake during the current year, but the Lake Mills Town Board is eyeing a possible change that could go into effect in 2023. The board brought forward discussion but took no action on the recommendation of changing the slow no wake to 200 feet from the lake shoreline at its March 8 meeting.
The current slow no wake is 100 feet for motorized boats and 200 feet for jet skis. The recommendation to extend the slow no wake was brought before the town board at its August 2021 by the Joint Rock Lake Committee. The organization said the recommendation would increase safety and decrease the impact of shoreline erosion.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, state boating laws provide a general framework for regulating boating activity, but it is up to the local lake governing entity to enact local regulations. Any ordinances pertaining to the equipment, use or operation of boats on inland lakes are subject to advisory review by the DNR.
This was the first time since the recommendation was introduced when the slow no wake has been discussed by the town board members.
While no official action was taken, Supervisor Jim Heinz suggested the town hold public hearings in the summer before the possibility of proposing a change to the slow no wake.
Attending the March 8 meeting was DNR Recreation Warden Jason Roberts who works in the southeastern portion of the state. While not too familiar with Rock Lake, he said the 200-foot slow no wake was not uncommon.
“If a 200 foot slow no wake was proposed by you guys I wouldn’t even give it a side eye because it’s kind of boilerplate for this part of the state,” Roberts said, adding he had no official position on whether the slow no wake should be expanded.
Local DNR Warden Alex Brooks, who serves Jefferson County said if the slow no wake would be implemented it would be necessary to educate those who use the lake. He said the town would need to ensure slow no wake signs at the lake are updated to reflect the change.
Town Chairman Tom Buechel asked if a change in the slow no wake zone would cause challenges for the lake law enforcement especially if people are not aware of the change.
Roberts said as someone who patrols the lakes it is easier to enforce a consistent slow no wake zone instead of two separate zones based on the type of motorized watercraft.
Town Police Chief Matt Miller did not feel the change would complicate the lake patrol’s job either.
“We’ll enforce it as directed,” he said. “The educational part is the main thing.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, seven people provided input on the JRLC recommended 200-foot slow no wake.
John Crump of the Rock Lake Improvement Association said the group supports expanding the slow no wake buffer from 100 to 200 feet within the shoreline. He said the change will take away very little usable lake surface from people who participate in water sports and will improve safety for all users.
Three other individuals also spoke in favor of moving the slow no wake to 200 feet from the shoreline. One speaker mentioned how as a paddleboarder he’s experienced boats coming up close to the current slow no wake zones and creating large waves.
Melissa Fehrmann was one of the people asking the board to vote against the recommendation to expand the slow no wake zone.
“I believe it will make the lake more congested; I believe there will be less room to maneuver safely in the lake, there will be less calm water to water ski in, there will be less room for water sports to participate on,” she said.
Fehrmann believes that more consistent enforcement of the current slow no wake ordinance would improve lake safety more than the change in the slow no wake area.
Trish Fullerton also spoke against the change in the slow no wake ordinance and agreed with Fehrmann that it would add to more congestion on the lake. She said Rock Lake already has restrictions on when motorized watercraft can use the water from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fullerton said if the slow no wake is changed to 200 feet from the shoreline, the town should also remove the restrictions on when motorized watercraft can be used on the lake.
“That is not fair, nor is it right. It’s discriminatory against people who want to do water sports,” Fullerton said. “It should be the same rules.”
EMS update
Supervisor Dave Schroeder provided an update on the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services and the special Feb. 23 Lake Mills City Council meeting when the city decided to move forward with purchasing an ambulance.
Schroeder said the city will be using ARPA funds to pay for the emergency vehicle and mentioned the city may possibly ask the town to be reimbursed for a portion of the expense.
Buechel asked about the possibility of the city obtaining the Lake Mills EMS equipment
“I think there is a little bit of a reluctance of them wanting to let go of that equipment,” Schroeder said. “I don’t want to put words in their mouth because they are not here to defend themselves but I think they have the idea of possibly becoming a transport service. But, that’s not going to be that simple because it’s a non-profit so then they’re going to have to go in and change the statute of under what they operate.
“And also then, we’ve discussed it a little before, too on who owns that equipment,” he said. “Steve (Wilke) did suggest that he is trying to work with them to purchase at least one of those ambulances. I think it’s in the works but it didn’t look real hopeful.”
Heinz asked if the city was assuming all of the municipalities served by the Lake Mills EMS would decide to sign on with a city-run service through the Lake Mills Fire Department. Schroeder said there was some talk about what would happen and noted the Town of Waterloo is looking at contracting with the City of Waterloo Fire and Rescue for EMS. Schroeder said if any of the towns did contract with another EMS, the remaining municipalities would need to fund the difference.