Lake Mills residents will soon have the opportunity to provide their opinions on what direction they would like to see the city move in terms of development. As the planning commission works to update the community’s comprehensive plan, community members will be able to complete a survey asking questions on topics including housing, industrial development, infrastructure and recreation.
“Public involvement really is the heart of any plan,” said Dustin Wolff, a planner with Mead & Hunt, at the March 22 plan commission meeting.
He said the city wants to hear from people who not only live in Lake Mills but are employed in the city or use community amenities for recreational purposes.
Wolff said the survey, which will be available online and in paper format, will help determine what the priorities are among respondents.
“We want to hear what people want or don’t want,” he said. “There are implications for certain desires too such as budget and staffing considerations.
He noted the input will be folded into the comprehensive plan.
In addition to the survey, there will also be focus groups and a chance for people to offer feedback during the commission’s meetings.
Before gathering public input, representatives from Mead & Hunt have already received feedback from city staff including department heads, city council members and plan commission members. The people in those categories were given a key issues questionnaire to complete, Wolff said.
“It is not intended to be an exhaustive kind of questionnaire – it’s intended to kind of prompt or poke respondents with a stick,” he said. “It’s really to see where there’s alignment on issues, disconnect on issues or priority issues from the people who are really tasked with making decisions.”
According to Wolff, the group’s responses to the community assets were “exactly what we were expecting,” and included the small town Norman Rockwellesque feel, the Mill Pond and Rock Lake, historic downtown, great schools, walkability, and strong civic institutions. The planner expects some similar responses will appear in the public feedback.
The cohort said it felt the community has opportunities in the redevelopment of the former Sentry grocery store site, improvements at Sandy Beach, connecting the local bodies of water and Glacial Drumlin Trail to the downtown area, and creating more of a gateway to the community off Interstate 94.
The department heads, city council and plan commission also noted there are challenges in the community, Wolff said. Among those are the geographic constraints imposed by the fish hatchery, vacant industrial sites, loss of downtown retail, and code enforcement and property maintenance.
“Some of these are quality of life issues,” Wolff said.
As part of the questionnaire the respondents indicated the pace of development of residential, commercial and industrial was slower than desired. City Council member Catherine Bishop, who serves on the plan commission, said the sentiment did not seem to reflect the thoughts of local residents. She said when talking to people, they feel Lake Mills is growing too fast.
Wolff explained the comprehensive plan would need to reconcile what elected officials and hired city staff believe with how the local residents want to see the pace of growth.
When it came to housing, the cohort of elected officials and city staff felt there was a need for affordable/workforce housing. Furthermore, they felt a mix of housing seems good with the desire to develop higher density residential that is walkable to the downtown.
Wolff said the responses indicated there is a need to develop a new industrial park on the north side of Interstate 94; however, he said the city will need to expand its utilities to that area before any type of development - whether industrial or residential - will occur. The Mead & Hunt representative said the city’s current industrial park does have a bit of space to spare for smaller businesses but if Lake Mills wants to attract larger employers looking at developing multi-acre businesses it will need to accommodate those needs.
“It used to be five-acre sites were acceptable, then it shifted to 10. Now, you don’t find industrial parks that have anything smaller than 20 (acres) and some are 40 and 60,” Wolff said.