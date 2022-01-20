The Veterans Memorial on the west side of Commons Park will soon be handicap accessible through funds provided by Watertown Community Health Foundation. During the Jan. 18 Lake Mills City Council meeting, facilities and grounds director Eric Schreiner announced the receipt of the $100,000 grant from the organization and proposed using it for renovations to the downtown park. The council voted to approve the proposal
The grant will pay for two initiatives - reconstruction of the Veterans Memorial and installing a sidewalk that goes through the park.
According to a memo from Schreiner to the council, the memorial, which sits on top of a small mound, became the main priority for the grant because there is “ evident erosion around the sloped sides, buckling/heaving of the brick paver surface on the perimeter of the memorial statue, and is consistently difficult for parks department staff to maintain the green spaces on the top and sloped sides of the memorial.”
Furthermore, the director said due to its location on a mound, the monument was not handicap accessible.
To remedy the issues the parks board proposed replacing the slopes of the mound with a block retaining wall, Schreiner wrote in the memo. The surface of the mound, currently composed of green space and brick pavers, will be replaced with stamped and colored decorative concrete. The staircases on the south and west sides of the memorial will remain and the stairs on the north side will be replaced with a sloped handicap ramp.
“I know the veterans were very positive as well,”Schreiner said. “I think one of their thoughts was handicap veterans would be able to access the memorial.”
Other alterations to the memorial will be moving the existing flag pole and lighting off the mound.
Initially, the parks board had wanted to move the monument to hardscape surface on the ground. But there was a lack of bidders who would be willing to take on the liability of moving the stone monument.
The second park improvement being funded by the grant is the creation of a 5-foot wide concrete sidewalk from the park corners at Main and Madison streets and Main and Lake streets.
“One of the spending stipulations to the grant through the Watertown Community Health is that it has to have some form of inclusivity if it includes outdoor recreation. One of the things they specifically had was adding sidewalks - it gets more people inside the park, not just walking around it…. We intentionally created a kind of meandering path so people could travel through the park.”
Schreiner said the path was planned to ensure as few trees as possible would be disturbed by its creation. Only one silver maple that was already showing signs of diminishing health will need to be removed.
The director wrote in his memo that work on the renovations were planned to begin after the annual Town and Country Days festival. All of the work needs to be completed by the end of the year.
These improvements are just the first part of a three-phase project to upgrade Commons Park. According to Schreiner’s memo, future park renovations could include improved band shelter access, widened sidewalks on the southeast corner of the park for designated vendor areas, permanent base installation for the ice rink area, improved bike parking, new park entrance signs, and a new multi-use restroom and concession facility.
Other council action:
* Approved a pair of TID 5 reimbursement grants - one for Drumlin Crossing Condominiums in the amount of $340,390 and Topel’s Towing in the amount of $200,000. City manager Steve Wilke said these grants were part of agreements with the developers; when a certain project milestone was met, the city would provide the business with an agreed upon grant funded through TID 5.
* Authorized having the city continue to take part in the Department of Natural Resources principal forgiven financial assistance for the current year. The DNR will provide the municipality up to $300,000 to help private property owners replace lead water laterals.