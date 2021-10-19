New regulations on phosphorous and an aging structure are among the main reasons Lake Mills is looking at upgrades to the existing wastewater treatment plant. Strand Associates presented the options for wastewater discharge at the Oct. 12 public works committee meeting.
Travis Anderson with Strand Associates presented the options for discharge options – staying at the existing wastewater treatment facility site and continuing to discharge into Rock Creek; staying at the existing site and discharging into the Crawfish River; or building a new wastewater treatment facility that would discharge into the Crawfish River.
“Doing nothing at this point is really not an option. We’ve got some issues we’ve got to address,” said Department of Public Works Director Paul Hermanson. “Status quo isn’t going to make it.”
The director said the city had Strand Associates put together a wastewater treatment plant plan for the next 20 to 40 years.
Hermanson said the facilities report was initiated because the city was aware the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was going to change the state-wide regulations and limits on the effluents, particularly phosphorous. Furthermore, the study was to ensure Lake Mills had a dependable, compliant system and to look at new treatment technologies.
“We need to move forward steadily,” he said. “We are planning for something to be up and running – if you will – in 2025.”
Hermanson said while this is still a few years away, there is a lot of work to be completed within that window of time.
After looking at the options, the committee voted to look closer at options where a new or current facility discharge into the Crawfish River.
The Strand Associates representative said if the city chooses to continue the operations at its current site using the Crawfish River for discharge, there would need to be updates to the plant such as a new sludge storage tank, UV disinfection, cloth disk filters, replace influent pump and screening, new final clarifier and a new oxidation ditch.
The other option is split into three diverse treatment options – a new oxidation ditch, conventional activated sludge and aerobic granular sludge. One of these methods would be selected. The plant would also discharge into the Crawfish River.
Anderson said in any of the options presented, sustainable solutions including water source heat pumps, solar energy, high-efficiency equipment and high-efficiency lighting, would be incorporated.
Anderson said building a new plant would have many benefits “that you can’t put a monetary value on.” The benefits include having a buffer between the treatment plant and residences and industries; ability to use new or different treatment technologies; and more space for future expansion.
The benefits of using the existing facility include staff familiarity with the plant and the fact the city has already made significant financial investments into the treatment facility. If the city decides to move forward with renovations to the existing plant, the remodel could be done through a phased approach.
Both options also have drawbacks such as the need to acquire land for a new plant and there still being some stringent effluent limits if the current treatment facility is continued to be used. If Lake Mills decides to have a new wastewater treatment plant it will need to be built all at once, which means greater up front capital costs.
Financially, it would cost the city more money to build a new treatment plant than renovate the existing facility, Anderson pointed out. Of the three treatment technologies that could be used in a new plant, all are similar in cost. While no exact figures were presented, a graph in the power point presentation showed renovating the existing facility would have an initial capital cost of a bit more than $30 million while a new building could cost more than $40 million.
“Just because (renovations) are cheaper now doesn’t mean it will cost less in the long-term,” said a public works committee member.
Anderson also said it was assumed any renovations or a new treatment plant could only be funded through utility rate payments.