A local ordinance is now more aligned with how Lake Mills residents are generating additional income. The city council voted at its March 1 meeting to update the home occupation ordinance to allow for home-based retail sales.
The proposal had been brought forward last month by council member Catherine Bishop. According to her, the existing home occupation ordinance was incompatible with what was occurring in the community. The council member explained many people are monetizing their hobbies and using other methods to bring in additional streams of income. Adding a retail component to the home occupations ordinance would allow residents to continue the sales they have been conducting.
“I think the city should support people doing that in their homes,” Bishop said.
City Attorney Dan Drescher said the updated ordinance is broad “and frankly, that’s kind of how I prefer things to be,” he said. “There is an aspect to this that will open the door to limited home occupations including retail.”
Drescher said, in his opinion, the ordinance amendment is in reaction to what is already occurring in the city.
Council President Greg Waters brought forward concerns about people posting signage or adding exterior lighting for their home business. Drescher said those elements were addressed in the city’s zoning code and any home occupation would need to abide by the limitations set up in the signage and lightning ordinances.
In addition to allowing retail sales to the ordinance, there were some other minor modifications to the ordinance including home occupations and home-based retail is permitted “so long as such use is permitted under and in compliance with all applicable federal, state, county, and local statutes, codes, and ordinances.”
Contracts awarded
During the meeting, the council voted to approve several contracts for service. The city will move forward with contracting with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, which will be tasked with conducting a financial analysis for the new wastewater treatment facility plant. As part of the analysis, Ehlers will prepare a preliminary financing plan and long-range cash flow analysis for the city. The city will pay the financial advising firm $3,000 for its work.
Waters said this was a small investment with a huge upside as far as finding ways to lower the cost to the rate payers.
The council approved a contract with Raymond P. Cattel Inc. of Madison in the amount of $103,395 for the Commons Park improvements. The improvements had been approved by the city at a previous meeting. The improvements will be primarily funded through $100,000 grant awarded to the city by the Watertown Community Health Foundation.
The Oak Street reconstruction project was awarded to Forest Landscaping and Construction Inc. of Lake Mills. The company will be paid $467,918 for the project.
The council also approved contracting with Public Administration Associates LLC to help find a city manager to replace Steve Wilke when he retires this fall. Additionally, a contract with Cream City Marketing was approved; the local firm will work with the city on strategic planning for marketing and be compensated $2,900.