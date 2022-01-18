In an effort to help fund the road maintenance costs the Lake Mills Town Board voted at its Jan. 11 meeting to draft a resolution to increase the tax levy by $200,000.
Supervisor Jim Heinz said the funds received through the levy increase would be designated for road projects.
“I think the people realize roads are very important and some of the roads in town are in real bad shape,” he said.
If the tax levy is $200,000, the burden on taxpayers will be $10.72 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Heinz said since 2015 the town had regularly been passing resolutions to increase the tax levy by $150,000 to supplement the budget so the levy would only be increasing by $50,000.
“I think we all saw what we’re facing for road projects and those aren’t friendly numbers,” Chairman Tom Buechel said. “I also feel … we’re better off doing this sooner than later.”
During the December 2021 board meeting, a representative from raSmith said 19.8% of the town’s 38 miles of roads were rated as poor while 54.3% require maintenance and 25.9% were scored as being in excellent condition. It would cost the municipality approximately $919,000 to reconstruct 7.16 miles of road and $343,000 to maintain the 19.78 miles of road.
Heinz said according to the attorney with the Wisconsin Towns Association, a community with a population of less than 3,000 would be able to pass an ongoing tax levy resolution during a special meeting of the town’s electors instead of holding a referendum vote to increase the tax levy on a recurring basis.
According to the supervisor, the board would present the resolution at the special meeting and electors could either vote to approve the resolution or deny it and suggest a different amount. The process would then repeat with the board creating a new resolution with the updated amount to bring before a special meeting of the electors until it is passed by the voters.
CUP for canine business issued
Meliza Ritacca returned before the board with a conditional use permit application for a dog kennel, boarding, daycare, and breeding for an in-home occupation. The board had tabled acting at its December meeting and asked the applicant to provide additional information.
The board had asked Ritacca about dog waste removal; the resident was informed by a representative from John’s Disposal that it was “perfectly acceptable to bag dog waste and throw it into our residential cart for weekly pick up.”
The cart is 95-gallons, which can hold up to 200 pounds of any waste, Ritacca said. If the dog waste would exceed the cart’s capacity, she could investigate getting a dumpster from John’s Disposal that would be equivalent to four to five carts, which could be emptied once a month or more frequently.
Ritacca noted outdoor dog waste pick up will be done hourly and any indoor dog waste will be cleaned up immediately with the area where the waste was found will be disinfected. Indoor kennels would be mopped and disinfected nightly, and all food and water bowls would be washed nightly, she said.
To mitigate any noise issues, Ritacca would have any barking dogs placed inside an outbuilding and trained to no longer bark.
“We could possibly put outdoor panels up, use a bark collar and if none of these options would change the dog’s behavior, that dog would not be welcomed back,” she said.
Heinz said the CUP should include the following conditions: dog waste must be picked up by the disposal company on a weekly basis and not allowed to be spread or buried; breeding is only allowed with pure-bred registered dogs; and violations of the town’s noise public nuisance ordinance may result in the loss of the kennel license.
The CUP was approved with the conditions as stated. The application will now be forwarded to Jefferson County.
Other board news:
• Approved alcohol sales, tobacco retailer, soda, agent and manager licenses for A&S Stores, LLC at the Lake Mills Truck Plaza.
• Approved a town fee schedule and donations policy.
• Heard from John Reich who provided an overview of the Lake Mills Public Works Board’s meeting held the same night as the town board. Reich, who serves as the town’s representative on the board, explained how the group was split on whether to recommend the city remodel the existing wastewater treatment facility or build a new one.
• During the meeting town Police Chief Matt Miller announced his resignation effective April.