People who enjoy recreational boating on Rock Lake may in the future have to keep their motors slow until they are further out from the shore. The Lake Mills Town Board heard about why and how it would be beneficial at its Aug. 10 meeting.
Susan Trier of the Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC), which serves as an advisory group to the town and city of Lake Mills, came before the board to ask the elected officials to consider extending the slow no wake distance for motorized boats.
Currently, Rock Lake’s slow no wake is 200 feet from the shore for jet skis and 100 feet from shore for motorized boats.
Trier said slow no wake is an ecological and recreational issue.
According to the JRLC representative, Lake Ripley was an early adopter of the 200 foot slow no wake zone in 1990. Trier added the Lake Ripley lake manager said the slow no wake has been perceived as an advantage to Lake Ripley by preventing shoreline erosion and residents view it as a sound safety measure.
In 2014, Dane County enacted a 200 foot slow no wake on lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.
“But honestly, boat technology is also an issue,” she said.
Trier said wake boats are becoming much more popular. The recreational water crafts take on water for ballast “and their whole goal is to throw a large wake for people to do surfing.”
The speed of the boat is not necessarily the challenge, because as the JRLC representative noted, wake boats can create large waves even when moving slowly.
With more wake boats coming to Rock Lake the JRLC “thinks it is a prudent and modest recommendation to put in a 200 foot slow no wake zone now and have the same rule for everybody,” Trier said.
She said education during the public hearing process and the implementation phase would be the key to this ordinance change.
According to Trier, the benefits of expanding the slow no wake are ecological advantages – what’s good for the lake, and recreational – what’s good for the community playing on the lake. She said the slow no wake helps minimalize conflicts between various lake recreational users by creating a buffer with high speed or high wake motorized boat users and other lake users.
Trier said through casual observations, during the last several years she has seen more kayak and stand-up paddle boarders on the water, more open swimming and towing.
Furthermore, the standardized slow no wake zone is easier to understand than what is currently in place.
“The current policy is often cited by residents as the most commonly violated,” Trier said.
From the ecological perspective, the extended slow no wake would decrease the turbidity, which the JRLC representative explained as sediment getting pulled up into the water. This sediment releases phosphorous that can lead to algae blooms, she said.
Trier added the 200-foot zone would decrease the impact of shoreline erosion.
Board Chairman Thomas Buechel had several questions about making the 200-foot slow no wake zone including the impact on the budget and if there has been any argument against expansion.
Trier will work to develop a survey to get feedback from Rock Lake users. Any type of change for the slow no wake zone would not occur any sooner than next year.