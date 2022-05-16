The Lake Mills Town Board will be asking its legal counsel if it should pursue obtaining a contract with the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services for the rest of the year. According to Town Chairman Tom Buechel the official agreement between the two parties ends in June and no new contract has been issued. The LMEMS had issued a termination of services letter at the beginning of the year after it was unable to come to an agreement with the City of Lake Mills; one of the factors that the two parties could not agree on was the per capita cost increase.
While the LMEMS put forward its intent to terminate the contract, it also sent a letter in January indicating the organization would continue to provide services to the municipality, along with the city and two other towns, through the end of the year.
Buechel suggested at the May 10 board meeting having the town’s attorney determine if there should be a contract in place between the town and service provider; he is fairly confident counsel will agree with getting a contract between the LMEMS and town.
If it is determined a contract should be in place, the chairman would like the attorney to draft an agreement.
The contract would reflect the new annual cost of $29,070 proposed for 2022 by the LMEMS.
Buechel said an agreement would guarantee service for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“I think we owe that to our town residents,” he said.
“I think we need a contract regardless since the last contract from 2013 and all we’ve gotten basically so far is a letter,” Buechel said. “A letter doesn’t guarantee our town residents anything.”
The board will send the town attorney the medical service provider’s letter requesting cost increase, the 120-day notice of termination, and the letter indicating LMEMS will continue to serve as the EMS provider until Dec. 31 or beyond if necessary.
A representative of the LMES attended the meeting and said as of May 10 the organization had not heard any updates from Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke. According to the representative, EMS board members indicated the city would not have any service proposals prepared until the beginning of June.
“We just assume we’re in a holding pattern here until they present what they’ve got,” the EMS representative said. “We’ve given them three different alternatives at this point regarding us continuing to do the EMS.”
During the April meeting, Buechel anticipated seeing emergency medical services proposals from the city in June.
Other board action:
• Approved a special event permit for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s The Ride set for Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to noon.
• Appointed five community members to the town hall facilities committee.
• Will create an hourly part-time position for someone to clean the town hall. Supervisor Dave Schroeder made the suggestion after the town board has been unable to find a contractor to clean the facilities for the last several months. He indicated by hiring a person to be a part-time employee, the individual would be covered under the town’s insurance and would not need to provide their own.