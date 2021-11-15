The Lake Mills Public Works Board has continued to chisel down how it wants to proceed with the future of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. During its Nov. 9 meeting, the group recommended the city council approve a new facility with a 3-2 vote with Greg Polacheck, Bennett Ruplinger and Steve Fields voting in favor and Todd Temperly and Mark Pickhard opposing the recommendation.
According to a report by Strand Associations, a new wastewater treatment plant would cost more than $40 million, but less than $50 million. The project will be funded through rate increases.
The board will have to decide what process the new facility it would recommend – an oxidation ditch, activated sludge, or aerobic granular sludge. The new plant will discharge into the Crawfish River.
During a previous meeting, the public works board had decided it would consider building a new facility or updating the existing plant; in both cases, discharge would be released into the Crawfish River.
“I get that this is a very expensive project,” Ruplinger said. “There are serious considerations with rate, this is very significant either which way you go.”
With that being said, Ruplinger was leaning more toward the third option of creating a new wastewater treatment site on a currently vacant parcel of property but has no opinion on which of the three available technologies he would like to see implemented.
“I just feel a new site – while it’s expensive – I get that it’s not going to be popular, seems to be in the long-term interest of the city,” he said.
Commission member Steve Fields also leaned more towards option three, with preference to using either an oxidation ditch or aerobic granular sludge as the technology would provide the city many options in the future, “especially when we don’t know how regulations are going to change… It’s just giving ourselves options.”
Commission member Greg Polacheck considered it may be easier to go with option 3 now instead of in the future since there may not be land available to purchase in the future if a new wastewater treatment plant is ultimately needed to replace the updated existing facility.
Anderson said from a cost standpoint, it would be more effective since there are immediate needs at the existing treatment plant.
Commissioner Mark Pickhard countered, saying it’s unrealistic to believe the city would run out of capacity at the current site and be forced to move to a new site in the next 10 to 20 years.
A fellow commission member agreed, saying people are considering option 3 based on what may happen in the future.
“If we do any of the option 3, we’re talking about increasing the rates by a factor of 2 to 2.5 as soon as we build that plant,” Pickhard said.
He also said if the city were to make improvements to the existing facility the rates could increase incrementally since all the updates would not need to be conducted at once.
The city is being required to either update or build a new wastewater treatment facility because the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is changing the state-wide regulations and limits on the effluents, particularly phosphorous. The existing plant does not meet those regulations.