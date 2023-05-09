Tony Alt sworn in to Poynette Board of Trustees
Village Clerk Natalie Megow swears in Tony Alt as a new trustee in Monday's Village Board meeting after approval by a five to one vote for Alt to fill the seat left open since April elections.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Poynette Village Board appointed Tony Alt to join the board on Monday, filling a seat left open after April elections passed without a candidate.

Board member Justin Seas moved to appoint Alt, one of two applicants in the meeting, along with Andy Ross. With only two applicants, the decision came down to a vote on whether or not to accept Alt as an appointee.