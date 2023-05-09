The Poynette Village Board appointed Tony Alt to join the board on Monday, filling a seat left open after April elections passed without a candidate.
Board member Justin Seas moved to appoint Alt, one of two applicants in the meeting, along with Andy Ross. With only two applicants, the decision came down to a vote on whether or not to accept Alt as an appointee.
Before voting, board member Christopher Polzer commented that the process was one of the more difficult decisions that comes to a vote and wished to give "some straight talk" with both applicants in the room.
"I tend to go with 'known quantities' and people that I trust and work with," Polzer explained. "I think that it's great that we have two qualified people who want to get on the board--and I want to thank them both--but I have known Mr. Ross a long time and I've learned a tremendous amount from him--not that I couldn't from Tony...but I want them to understand my vote and my thought process."
In 2018 Ross stepped away from 17 years on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, representing the Poynette area in the 17th District. In 2020 Polzer succeeded Ross and in 2022 became Board Chair.
Village Board President Diana Kaschinske followed up, commenting that the process is difficult and she would like to appoint "anyone and everyone who is interested," which clearly would not an option.
"I don't want to let anyone go who can make a difference," said Kaschinske.
Board member Joanne DeYoung also commented on the good fortune of the choice of candidates, though from a seemingly opposite direction from Polzer.
"Anyone who raises their hand to do this: thank you," said DeYoung. "While he likes to go with the tried-and-true, I came on this board as an absolute rookie and nobody knew me. And I feel like I've grown and added to this board, and while Andy has served this community faithfully for many years...if someone new steps up, I would like to give him a chance."
The board approved the appointment of Alt by a vote of five to one, with Polzer voting against. Alt was then sworn in by Village Clerk Natalie Megow and joined the rest for the board for the rest of the meeting.