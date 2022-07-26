Whenever the opportunity arises lately, I head outside. As I dig weeds in my garden, swim at the pool, and hike local trails, I’m reminded that this hot, leafy summer will not last forever. Ice and snow are not far behind these delicious summer months, so I try to make the most of each sunny Wisconsin day. And I’m not the only one. Library staff are out and about in Jefferson County this season, taking the library into their communities with programs, services, and fun events in the warm weather. Here are a few ways you can connect with your library in the great outdoors!
If you’ve seen crowds of kids dropping eggs or throwing water balloons outside the Watertown Public Library this summer, then you’ve seen Camp Library, an outdoor fun fest every Wednesday in June and July.
The Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra has also taken their programming outside. From making wind charms to sugar scrubs, Palmyra residents have been getting crafty right on the front lawn of the library.
Other programs have been popping up all over the county. The L.D. Fargo Public Library has hosted their Summer Library Program performers, like magician Matthew Teague, at Wallace Park in Lake Mills. The library’s storytimes and Kids Yoga In the Park program have also provided opportunities for families to enjoy nature while stretching, reading, and playing. Led by library staff, teens in Waterloo had the chance to explore the Garman Nature Preserve this summer. In Fort Atkinson, families gather with snacks and blankets in Jones Park every Wednesday morning to hear stories and sing songs at storytime. The Jefferson Public Library has been taking the library around Jefferson all summer with their Pop-Up Library, complete with books to check out, crafts, free goodies, and yard games. The last Pop-Up Library of the summer is on Aug. 2 in Stoppenbach Park.
Eager to exercise this summer? You’ll find library story trails in Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Jefferson, and Watertown. On a story trail, you can enjoy a leisurely walk as you read a picture book with your kids. Books are changed out frequently, so there’s always something new to read.
Finally, kick your summer up a notch with all the things you can check out from your library. Yard games like badminton and cornhole, kayaks, an electric bike, and more are free to check out if you have a library card from a library in Jefferson or Waukesha counties. Talk to your library or search the digital catalog at cafelibraries.org. Summer fun won’t last long, but with your library, you can make the most of the warm days ahead.