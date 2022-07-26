Whenever the opportunity arises lately, I head outside. As I dig weeds in my garden, swim at the pool, and hike local trails, I’m reminded that this hot, leafy summer will not last forever. Ice and snow are not far behind these delicious summer months, so I try to make the most of each sunny Wisconsin day. And I’m not the only one. Library staff are out and about in Jefferson County this season, taking the library into their communities with programs, services, and fun events in the warm weather. Here are a few ways you can connect with your library in the great outdoors!

If you’ve seen crowds of kids dropping eggs or throwing water balloons outside the Watertown Public Library this summer, then you’ve seen Camp Library, an outdoor fun fest every Wednesday in June and July.